Houston Astros Starting Pitcher Has Been Top Trade Deadline Deal in MLB
As the Houston Astros continue to try and separate themselves from the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, they can thank their pitching staff for performing well of late.
Despite coming into the season as a favorite in the American League once again, it has not been an easy campagin for the Astros by any means.
Houston got off to a very slow start and injuries to their starting rotation became a big talking point.
The Astros have lost Cristian Javier to Tommy John surgery, as he joined Jose Urquidy and J.P. France on the extended IL. In addition to those three being out this year, Lance McCullers Jr. hasn’t pitched since 2022, Luis Garcia never made his way back to them mound like expected, and Justin Verlander also has battled injuries and poor performance throughout the season.
Coming into the trade deadline, Houston knew they were still a contender despite the injuries, and they made a move to improve their rotation.
The Astros traded for a left-hander, Yusei Kikuchi, from the Toronto Blue Jays.
Recently, Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com spoke about the move. It was a steep price to pay for Kikuchi, but after over a month of baseball, it proved to be an excellent deal for Houston.
“With their rotation depth thinned out by injuries, adding a starter was a priority for the Astros prior to the Trade Deadline. They paid a high price to acquire Kikuchi, a rental starter, from the Blue Jays. Houston sent its No. 9 (pitcher Jake Bloss) and No. 13 prospects (infielder Will Wagner) along with outfielder Joey Loperfido to Toronto for Kikuchi, who had a 4.75 ERA at the time of the deal.”
The price for the veteran certainly wasn’t cheap for a player who is a free agent at the end of the season. Furthermore, Kikuchi’s time with the Blue Jays really didn’t warrant him being worth solid prospects, as his ERA was almost at 5.00 there.
However, the Astros must have seen something in the left-hander, because since he came to Houston, he has been great.
In eight starts, the southpaw has totaled a 5-0 record with an ERA of 3.19.
While the price may have been high, Kikuchi has been one of the best trade deadline acquisitions in all of baseball with his perfect record as a starter for the Astros.
As September nears the mid-way point, he is positioning himself to be a key starter for Houston in the postseason, highlighting just how important of a deal this was for the team.