Astros Get Another Promising Josh Hader Update With Regular Season Around the Corner

Last week, the Houston Astros' rumor around their top relief pitcher became reality. Manager Joe Espada announced that closer Josh Hader will be on the injured list to begin 2026.

In the overall big picture, it's not surprising that the Astros are taking it slow with Hader after he had left biceps inflammation earlier in spring training, which shut him down.

That news came one day after he threw 15 pitches off the mound and the results were positive and moving in the right direction. However, after throwing and despite things heading in the right direction, an IL stint was the best route to go in terms of bringing Hader back slowly.

"I think today how he came in and how he felt yesterday throwing, is a good indication that we are going in the right direction, and that's all we are looking for right now," Espada said on March 11.

On Wednesday, Espada gave an update and again, it was another step in the right direction as the 2026 season inches closer.

Astros Manager Joe Espada Gives Josh Hader Update

Josh Hader | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Espada said on Wednesday that Hader threw on Tuesday and is scheduled to throw this upcoming weekend again. This is another step in working the 32-year-old Hader back, but they should not rush him, given how important he is to the backend of their bullpen.

Hader missed the end of the 2025 season, which saw Houston fade from the playoff picture after the Seattle Mariners passed them. The Astros also missed out on an American League wild-card spot. The loss of Hader had a part in the fade, but wasn't the big reason why Houston missed October baseball.

Hader suffered a shoulder capsule strain late last season. At the time of his injury, he was 6-2 with 28 saves and a 2.05 ERA in 48 appearances. In his absence to begin the season, Bryan Abreu will serve as the Astros' closer until Hader returns.

Replacing Hader isn't going to be easy, but Houston has some options.

One of those options is Pete Lambert, who was signed after playing in Japan last season. He pitched for the Colorado Rockies in 2024, but there is a clause in his contract that could create some difficult roster decisions.

If he's not on Houston's 40-man roster on Opening Day, then he has an out after signing a minor league deal. He has looked good so far in camp.

Decisions are going to be looming, but a lot of them will be determined by where Hader is in his attempt to return as soon as possible after the season begins. Whatever ends up happening, Wednesday was another step in the right direction for Hader in his attempt to get ready for the upcoming season.