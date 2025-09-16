3 Astros Prospects Who Could Become Breakout Stars At Arizona Fall League
The Houston Astros aren't known for having a strong farm system.
That's been the result of them entering the current championship window they are in, with the front office using their prospects to acquire win-now pieces who have helped the team compete for World Series titles during what has been a dynastic run in the American League.
But even with evaluators considering the Astros' pipeline to be weak, the team has consistently found players on the farm to come in and be impact players for them, which is a testament to the franchise's ability to develop.
The most recent example was Zach Cole, the 19th-ranked prospect in Houston's farm system who had a historic debut when he was called up to The Show after just 15 Triple-A games following a promotion from Double-A.
He was set to compete in the Arizona Fall League this year, which could change if the Astros make the playoffs. But for those players who are still set to participate in the showcase circuit, they have a chance to make an impression on the organization.
Here are three prospects who could become breakout stars.
Walker Janek
It's been a quick rise for Walker Janek, going from an unheralded prep recruit to being the first catcher taken in the 2024 draft when Houston selected him at No. 28 overall.
He won the Buster Posey Award as college baseball's best catcher during his final year in college, and that prompted the Astros to send him directly to High-A following his selection. That was a level he struggled at, and there was a concern about what his ceiling would actually be. However, Janek has bounced back with an impressive slash line of .263/.333/.433 at the High-A level this season, bashing 12 home runs with 46 RBI across 92 games.
Known more for his defensive abilities than what he can do with his bat, if the 22-year-old can combine his savvy behind the plate with a strong offensive showing at the Arizona Fall League, the fourth-ranked Astros prospect will be someone to keep an eye on going forward.
Anderson Brito
If this season has been any indication, then Houston needs as many major league-ready arms as possible. Anderson Brito is still a ways away from that, but what he did this year was impressive with a 3.28 ERA across 12 starts at High-A.
Unfortunately, all of those outings came before the month of July, as he was put on the injured list on June 25 and didn't return to the mound in any capacity, including a rehab assignment. The Astros are sending him to the AFL to throw those lost innings, and the hope is he remains healthy.
What makes him intriguing is that he was signed as a 19-year-old international free agent, which is much later than usual in today's day and age. While he still has developing to do, a strong showing against some of the game's best prospects would announce that he is ready for the next step.
Hudson Leach
The right-handed pitcher is not ranked within Houston's top 30 prospects, so he is a bit under the radar. However, this is a big opportunity for him to make a name for himself coming off a season where he flashed some high-upside stuff.
Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023, Hudson Leach climbed all the way up to Triple-A for the first time this year, turning in some impressive performances along the way. Across four affiliate levels that included three outings in rookie ball, he recorded a 4.54 ERA in 32 outings.
What was most the most notable thing about Leach this season, though, was the fact that he struck out 61 batters in 37 1/3 innings pitched. So if he can continue that during the AFL, he'll be someone who is on Houston's radar for a bullpen role at some point in 2026.