Astros Set To Send Multiple Top Prospects To Arizona Fall League
Right now, everyone is hoping the Houston Astros will play their way into the playoffs after stumbling down the stretch into the final month of the season.
Their once-comfortable lead is now a slim margin in the AL West race, with the Seattle Mariners starting to play better and the Texas Rangers surging up the standings even without multiple star players available.
The Astros have become accustomed to playing baseball in October, with the last time they missed the playoffs coming back in 2016, the year before they won the World Series and went on a modern day dynastic run in the American League.
However, even if the big league club doesn't make it into the postseason, that doesn't mean the fanbase doesn't have anything to look forward to when it comes to October. That's because the rosters for the 2025 Arizona Fall League were revealed by MLB Pipeline, and Houston is sending multiple star prospects to the circuit.
- Walker Janek, C
- Anderson Brito, RHP
- Zach Cole, OF
- James Hicks, RHP
- Brett Gillis, RHP
- Hudson Leach, RHP
- Jeron Williams, SS/2B
- Nate Wohlgemuth, RHP
Astros Sending Four Top 30 Prospects To AFL
Walker Janek and Anderson Brito are the headliners of this group, with Janek being ranked fourth in the Astros' farm system and Brito being ranked seventh.
Janek was Houston's 2024 first-round pick, and after a lackluster showing with High Single-A to close out last season, he has flashed some of his traits with a .263/.333/.433 slash line, 12 home runs and 46 RBI at that affiliate level this year. Known more as a defensive catcher than a bat-first guy, he has power potential that could be developed to make him an intriguing player at some point down the line.
Brito was signed as an international free agent at the age of 19, which is a rarity nowadays. But because of his more advanced age, the right-hander has been able to start his professional career well, posting a 3.28 ERA across 12 starts with 65 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
Zach Cole and James Hicks are the two other top 30 prospects in Houston's farm system who are set to play in the AFL, with Cole being ranked 19th and Hicks being ranked 26th.
Astros Paired With Four Notable Teams
Houston's prospects will team up with the prospects from the Detroit Tigers, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets and Washington Nationals to form the Scottsdale Scorpions.
Things get underway on Oct. 6 and will run through Nov. 15, which is the day of the championship game. The MLB has made some changes to the format this year, where all six teams will make the playoffs and the top two clubs will receive a first-round bye.
None of the Astros prospects are ranked inside the top 100. Kevin McGonigle of Detroit is currently set to be the only top 100 prospect on the Scorpions. But the Nationals are sending five of their top 30 prospects, with the Tigers sending three and the Giants and Mets sending two of their top 30 guys apiece.