Houston Astros' Lack of High-End Prospects Drags Down Farm System Ranking
The Houston Astros have been the gold standard in the MLB for nearly a decade, remaining contenders year in and year out.
They have made the postseason eight straight years and had their streak of seven consecutive ALCS appearances snapped in 2024 by the Detroit Tigers in the ALWC.
Maintaining that level of success on the field is certainly easier said than done. The Astros have had to deal with some major changes to their roster over the years, with several homegrown stars departing over the years.
To help replenish those losses, Houston has done a great job of developing their own talent, but have also brought in outside help when the need arose.
Alas, even the franchise who excel the most at unearthing talent are going to run out of prospects to include in trades, and that is the point which the Astros are at right now.
At some outlets, Houston has zero prospects ranked in the top 100. At Bleacher Report, they have three: right-hand pitcher Miguel Ullola, infielder Brice Matthews and outfielder Jacob Melton, who are ranked No. 83, No. 93 and No. 97.
Even with three ranked prospects, the system as a whole is ranked pretty low by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, placing them at No. 22 in the MLB.
Six out of their 10 top prospects aren’t even in the top 200 of the minor leagues, landing in Tier 5 of the rankings.
Catcher Walker Janek is the only prospect ranked between Nos. 101-200.
That lack of high-end depth makes it difficult for the team to find answers in-season, whether it be calling up players to fill a void on the roster or looking to make trades.
After years of staying busy in season and acquiring established talent to help for playoff pushes, the Astros are going to have to focus on internal developments, getting the most out of players who have yet to find their stride in 2025 or developing younger talent to start moving up the prospect ranks.
