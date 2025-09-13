Astros' Aggressive Decision To Promote Zach Cole Pays Off in Historic Way
The Houston Astros needed a spark on offense, and they got it from an unlikely source on Friday.
Zach Cole, who began the year with Double-A Corpus Christi, was called up to the major league roster after just 13 games with Triple-A Sugar Land, a move that signaled the Astros were borderline desperate for anyone to provide a boost at the plate.
Ranked 19th in Houston's pipeline, the most notable headline surrounding the 25-year-old prior to his big league promotion was the fact that he would be competing in the Arizona Fall League alongside three other top 30 prospects in the organization's farm system.
Zach Cole Makes Franchise History With Electric Debut
That's not the case anymore. Cole set the franchise record for most RBIs (four) in a major league debut, providing the Astros with the offensive spark they have been looking for during their prolonged struggles.
And it didn't take long for this fanbase to get acquainted with Cole, as his presence was immediately felt in the top of the third inning when he ripped a first-pitch cutter 423 feet to right center field that gave Houston a 2-0 lead they didn't turn back from.
Cole's first MLB hit being a home run was only just the start of what was an incredible night for the youngster, with him delivering even more magic throughout the rest of the contest. With Houston now in a groove on offense following the spark he provided, he made sure to keep things rolling.
In the top of the fourth, Cole had another opportunity to strike. With runners on first and third, he delivered again, producing an RBI single that gave the Astros a 4-0 cushion in a game that was being pieced together by their bullpen.
Houston was off and running on offense at that point, with the dormant lineup coming to life after an unheralded prospect showed up in Atlanta. But what happened in the fifth inning is what made franchise history.
After Carlos Correa got on base as the first batter of the frame, both Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve got out before things started to pick up again. Jesus Sanchez drew a walk, Victor Cartini was hit by a pitch and then Christian Walker delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded.
Jake Meyers kept things rolling with an RBI single of his own, which gave Cole another chance to make his mark for this team. And he did exactly that with an RBI single to give himself the franchise record for most RBIs in a major league debut.
Cole is the story coming out of Friday's game, and rightfully so. But the Astros also have to be given a ton of credit for having the gumption to call-up someone like Cole.
The under-the-radar prospect produced at a high rate with Double-A Corpus Christi to earn himself a promotion to Triple-A. And with him already selected for the Arizona Fall League roster, they could have just let that be his remaining work for the year.
But Houston didn't do that. Instead of sitting on their hands and just hoping a spark would happen in their clubhouse, they decided to manufacture one by injecting some new life into the team after Cole dominated in his 15 games with Sugar Land to the tune of a .353/.459/.745 slash line with five home runs and 16 RBI.
While plenty of success in baseball can come from luck, it also comes from making the right decisions. The aggressive decision to call up Cole paid off on Friday and could be the exact thing that gets the Astros back on track.