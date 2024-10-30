4 Potential Landing Spots in Free Agency for Houston Astros Veteran Pitcher
The Houston Astros will have a couple of key players hitting free agency, one of which being Justin Verlander.
It has been an amazing career for the 41-year-old right-hander, but after a tough 2024 season, it appears like he will be having a change of scenery this offseason. Verlander has accomplished pretty much all that there is to accomplish as a starting pitcher in the league, but reaching the 300-win milestone might be the last accolade that he is chasing.
If that is the goal, he will likely need to pitch a couple of more years at a semi-high level. In addition to getting wins, winning will also be a priority for the veteran right-hander.
As Verlander heads into free agency, here are four potential landing spots this winter.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Even though the Los Angeles Dodgers are on the cusp of winning the World Series, their starting rotation could look much different next season with a couple of starters set to hit free agency. For Verlander, the Dodgers would present him with a chance to compete for a World Series, and they are a franchise that has won a lot of games in recent years.
Chicago Cubs
As a young team in the National League, the Chicago Cubs are hoping to compete in 2025. Currently, Chicago has a really talented pitching staff with a quartet of talented starters. Last season, a major issue for the Cubs was Kyle Hendricks in the final spot in the rotation. Hendricks will be a free agent this winter, and surely won’t be coming back after his struggles. With that being said, adding a veteran like Verlander makes a lot of sense as a potential upgrade for the final spot in the rotation.
Toronto Blue Jays
It was a down 2024 season for the Toronto Blue Jays, but they have a lot of reason to be hopeful that it was just a down year. There are some needs for improvements for Toronto, as adding a starting pitcher would be a good place to begin. Going into the AL East might not be ideal for Verlander, but the Blue Jays would be a good landing spot.
Detroit Tigers
A very enticing spot for the right-hander would be to come back for a reunion with the team that he started his career with. Verlander made a name for himself and will likely go into the Hall of Fame as a Detroit Tiger, but they have a need for him now as well. With Tarik Skubal as the new ace of the staff, Verlander could provide them with another pitcher who is capable of pitching in a playoff series.