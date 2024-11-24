4 Teams That Would Be Great Trade Fit for Houston Astros Ace Star Pitcher
The Houston Astros are a team that people are keeping a close eye on this offseason. With the possibility of payroll slashing being on the horizon, some big names could be on the move.
Everyone will be watching the Alex Bregman free agency sweepstakes as the No. 1 third baseman available. His market is going to be robust, testing the team’s budget if they want to retain him.
If things get expensive, they will have to find other places to save payroll. One option could be trading their ace, Framber Valdez.
It would be a tough sell to the fan base trading an ace solely to save money as the Astros are still looking to contend. But, set to earn approximately $17.8 million via arbitration, they could look to trade him and address other needs on the roster.
Who could show interest in Valdez? Here are four teams who could be a trade fit for the two-time All-Star.
New York Mets
With billionaire owner Steve Cohen, the Mets have been linked to basically every big-named free agent hitting the market this offseason. They are going to be legitimate contenders for Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes as they look to upgrade their roster after a surprise run to the NLCS.
If they miss out on a star pitching target in free agency, Valdez makes for a great fallback option on the trade market. New York has done a good job restocking its farm system during this rapid rebuild.
With Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana hitting free agency, rotation help is a need. Third baseman Brett Baty could be part of a return package to Houston, especially if Bregman moves on in free agency.
Atlanta Braves
The team’s most consistent producer on the mound in recent seasons, Max Fried, is hitting the open market. The Braves would love to bring him back, but anything can happen in free agency, especially if he is offered a big contract.
If Fried departs, Valdez is a great replacement given his level of consistent production. He could slide right into his spot near the top of the rotation alongside NL Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale and hopefully a healthy Spencer Strider.
However, the same obstacles the team has to overcome with Fried this offseason will be faced with Valdez next year.
Philadelphia Phillies
The top four in the Phillies rotation is as good as it gets in baseball. Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez is an incredibly strong quartet.
But, the No. 5 spot was a weakness in 2024. They have phenom Andrew Painter who could slide into that spot but has been linked to other big names, such as Garrett Crochet, on the trade market.
If they want to make a truly dominant rotation, they could look to start a package with All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm as a Bregman replacement. Having five All-Stars in a rotation would help make them legitimate contenders.
Baltimore Orioles
There may not be a team in the Major Leagues who needs pitching more than the Orioles. With their ace Burnes hitting the open market, an already major need could become even more pressing.
Pitching depth is a strength for the Astros, making them a solid match for the Orioles, who have plenty of young hitters to offer in a trade package. Outfielder Heston Kjerstad or infielder Coby Mayo could headline such a deal.
Even if Burnes is retained, adding a player of Valdez’s caliber would make a lot of sense. But, they would be in the same situation in 2025 as they are right now with the star lefty set to be a free agent at this time next year.