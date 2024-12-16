Alex Bregman Leaving Houston Astros, Joining Red Sox Becoming Real Possibility
It's tough to get a feel for what the Houston Astros want to do this offseason.
After trading Kyle Tucker, things became even more difficult to understand.
Does a reunion with Alex Bregman make sense at this point? Do the Astros still want to compete for a title and plan to spend money the rest of the way? If they don't re-sign Bregman, is there still a scenario where Houston would spend as much as possible to build a contending team for 2025?
There's a lot to consider here, and if things aren't answered in the near future, there's a good chance the Astros will have those questions answered by other teams.
Many around baseball are looking at Bregman as a potential fit for their clubs, including the Boston Red Sox, who were expected to spend heavily this winter and have already been active.
After trading Tucker, the chances of Bregman playing for a different team increased significantly. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the chances of Bregman going to Boston are just as high as him returning to Houston.
"There is at least as much of a chance of Bregman going to Boston as Bregman going to Houston," Morosi said Monday as shared by Michael Shapiro of Chron.com. "And let's remember the essential reason why Red Sox loom as a possible candidate to invest heavily in someone like Alex Bregman: they made a big offer to [Juan] Soto, made a big offer to [Max] Fried, signed neither of them, and then addressed a rotation vacancy by acquiring Garrett Crochet [via trade]."
The Astros have had a lot of time to come to an agreement on a deal with Bregman, making his departure likely at this point.
If they truly wanted him back and value him as a high-level player, why wouldn't they give him the type of deal he's looking for?
Bregman's situation might be a bit different than many are anticipating.
There were concerns earlier in the offseason that he could be looking at a shorter-term deal or a cheaper contract than he initially expected.
If that's the case, Houston bringing him back would make sense.
However, for a team like the Red Sox, that gives them even more of a reason to up their offer and try to bring him to Fenway.
There's a lot that has to happen here, but Bregman's decision could be coming soon.
The more time that goes by, the less likely it looks like he'll return to the Astros.