Boston Red Sox Leadership Divided Over Houston Astros' Alex Bregman
As expected, Houston Astros free agent Alex Bregman is generating lots of buzz on the open market this offseason, including from his old team.
One of the clubs most interested in his services is the Boston Red Sox, who are looking to improve on an underwhelming 81-81 campaign.
However, it was reported on Tuesday that Red Sox leadership is split over its pursuit of Bregman.
According to Sean McAdam of MassLive, team president/CEO Sam Kennedy and manager Alex Cora are in favor of adding Bregman, but chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and Boston's baseball operations department are more reluctant to sign the star third baseman.
Both sides have their merits.
In some ways, Bregman would be a good fit for the Red Sox.
The team needs a right-handed slugger after losing Tyler O'Neill to the Baltimore Orioles in free agency, and Bregman fits the bill.
He is only 30, so he should still have several more productive years in front of him. He'd also likely thrive at Fenway Park, which has historically been kind to righty power hitters.
Cora is also familiar with the two-time All-Star after serving as the Astros' bench coach in 2017 when they won the World Series together.
On the other hand, Bregman doesn't make a ton of sense for Boston.
The Red Sox already have a franchise third baseman in Rafael Devers, who's two years younger than Bregman and is locked up through 2033.
If Boston signs Bregman, Devers (an inferior defender) would either need to move to first base or DH to make room for the 2024 Gold Glove winner.
There's also reason to worry about Bregman's future.
He posted the worst OPS (.768) of his career in 2024 and may already be in decline.
Given Bregman's age and diminishing performance, it's possible he's past his prime and his best years are behind him, making him a risky long-term investment.
The Red Sox have money to spend and desperately need to add star power after missing the playoffs in five of the last six seasons, but Boston's also had terrible luck with big contracts lately (Chris Sale, Trevor Story, etc.) and doesn't want to be saddled with another albatross contract if Bregman's skills continue to erode.
Either way, the Red Sox need to make up their minds soon.
If they don't, another team (like the New York Yankees) will swoop in and make their decision for them.