Astros' Ace Reveals Revelation, Expects to Hit Free Agency this Winter
The Houston Astros could be in a bit of trouble next winter when it comes to the ace of their rotation in Framber Valdez, as he recently stated he expects to enter free agency once this season ends.
Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the flamethrowing righty said the team has not approached him or his agent about any extension talks this spring, and because of that, he said, "yes, I think so" regarding hitting the open market.
This comes as a bit of surprise given Valdez has become one of the most dominant pitchers in all of baseball over the last few seasons, becoming this team's best pitcher.
Valdez is coming off a 15-7 campaign in which he posted 2.91 ERA and finished top seven in AL Cy Young voting while also receiving MVP votes.
Typically, teams will do whatever is necessary to get a guy like this locked up long term before he reaches free agency, but the Astros have chosen not to do that.
None of this means the Dominican native won't re-sign with the team he's spent his entire Major League career with since the two sides have all season to come to some sort of agreement should they so choose to, but this also is not a good sign.
The fact Valdez already stated that he expects to hit the open market is less than ideal.
The last thing any team wants is to let a player of Valdez's caliber reach the open market, so it will be interesting to see how Houston's front office decides to approach the situation since they have let so many star players walk.
If the two sides are unable to come to an agreement before the star pitcher hits free agency, the Astros could find themselves in bidding war they may be unable to win.