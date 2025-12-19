Astros Inquired About Pirates Mitch Keller in Trade Talks Per Former MLB Scout

The Houston Astros face a critical offseason with their starting rotation in shambles. Multiple pitchers are recovering from Tommy John surgery, and Framber Valdez is unsigned in free agency but unlikely to return. Now a new report suggests the team explored a trade for Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller.

Former MLB scout Jeremy Booth dropped the news during an appearance on KHOU's Extra Bases show with anchor Jason Bristol. The report comes from Booth's sources with direct knowledge of Houston's offseason plans.

Astros Potential Trade Plan

"I have it on good authority that one of the trades that Dana Brown was trying to make was Mitch Keller from the Pirates," Booth said. "That's the same type of building block where the Pirates know they can't afford him. Maybe the Astros can in a couple of years."

The fit makes sense on multiple levels. Keller has logged 548.2 innings over the past three seasons, ranking sixth among all MLB pitchers in that span. That kind of durability is exactly what Houston needs after watching Ronel Blanco, Luis Garcia, Hayden Wesneski, and Brandon Walter all go down with elbow injuries requiring surgery.

Keller posted a 6-15 record with a 4.19 ERA across 32 starts in 2025. The win-loss record looks ugly, but context matters when you're pitching for Pittsburgh. He struck out 150 batters in 176.1 innings while maintaining a 1.26 WHIP, and his contract escalates from $16.5 million in 2026 to $20 million by 2028.

That price tag is manageable compared to what Houston would pay for premium free agents on the market. Booth explained how Keller fits Houston's roster construction: "He fits what the pain is and the guys that you have all around in that age bucket, right? Hunter Brown and some of the younger arms they've got there that they're working for."

Astros Farm System Forces Different Approach

Houston Astros mascot | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Booth's report revealed more than just the Keller pursuit. He highlighted a harsh reality that explains why Houston is shopping for major league talent rather than dangling prospects.

"They have to develop guys at the big league level because the system is empty," Booth explained. "Dana's already gone on record by saying, you know, we may have to trade for the Major League roster."

That forces the Astros into creative territory. Players like Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes could become trade chips despite occupying roster spots Houston wants filled. Walker is entering year two of a three-year, $60 million deal, while Paredes is projected to earn $9.3 million in arbitration for 2026 with two years of team control remaining.

Both players have value, but they also create logjams. Trading from that surplus could bring back the pitching Houston desperately needs. Manager Joe Espada has already acknowledged the youth movement ahead, telling reporters at the winter meetings that younger players "earned the right for an opportunity" and will "develop in the big leagues."

Houston has already made one rotation addition, signing right-hander Ryan Weiss to a one-year, $2.6 million deal after his dominant stint in Korea. Weiss posted a 2.87 ERA with 207 strikeouts in 178.2 innings for the Hanwha Eagles in 2025, providing some insurance for the depleted rotation.

Whether the Keller discussions gain traction before spring training remains unclear. Pittsburgh has shopped their veteran starter all offseason without finding the right match. But the report underscores Houston's urgent need. With multiple starters sidelined and limited prospects to trade, the Astros must get creative to rebuild a rotation that once powered their dynasty.

Recommended Articles