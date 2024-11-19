Inside the Astros

Astros Are Listening to Their Franchise Legend's Plea to Re-Sign Alex Bregman

When it comes to what the Houston Astros might do with their superstar Alex Bregman in free agency, it sounds like they are listening to the thoughts of their franchise legend.

Apr 21, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Astros second base Jose Altuve (27) talks with Astros third base Alex Bregman (2) in the dugout prior to their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Some information is starting to trickle out regarding where the Houston Astros fare in the free agency process of Alex Bregman.

After the two sides weren't able to get an extension worked out last offseason, the two-time World Series champion only increased his value on the open market when he won his first-ever Gold Glove award that now showcases he's an elite two-way player.

If anyone should know that, it's the Astros who have had a front row seat to see his exploits ever since they drafted him second overall in the 2015 draft.

But, there's a real chance he could leave the organization.

Houston hasn't been willing to hand out long-term deals that are longer than five seasons, and despite wanting to keep Bregman on this roster going forward, they aren't expected to change that thought process this time around either.

That could lead to him signing elsewhere, delivering a massive blow to the Astros' chances of getting back to the World Series in 2025.

Knowing that, franchise legend Jose Altuve has been extremely vocal about wanting Houston to bring back Bregman, something he has reiterated to the front office and owner Jim Crane.

And according to Crane, that's something they are taking into consideration.

"We love Altuve. I love Altuve. We told him we were going to make a strong effort to get it done and that we'd do our best. It carries some weight with me, and it carries some weight with Dana [Brown]. He's been our best player on our team for a long time, and hopefully he'll continue that. We've got him here until, hopefully, he gets into the Hall of Fame" the owner said per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

One of the reasons why Houston is in this situation is because they prioritized getting an extension done with Altuve ahead of Bregman.

It was clear that only one of those two would sign a deal last winter after they handed Josh Hader his monster contract, and they decided to keep their franchise legend with the team instead of focusing on the younger star.

Business wise, it makes sense.

Altuve is a fan favorite and is still productive, so locking him up for the rest of his career with the Astros is the right thing to do, but it also created the current scenario they're dealing with right now.

Bregman will sign a megadeal this offseason as the best third baseman on the market.

Whether that's with Houston or another team will be seen, but if the Astros do listen to Altuve's pleas, then they will pony up what it takes to keep this infield duo together.

