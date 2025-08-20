Astros Star Rookie Cam Smith 'Has No Right To Be As Helpful as He Already Is'
The Houston Astros received a lot of criticism when they decided to trade All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for three players.
If the Astros were looking to compete in 2025, trading away one of their most productive players, along with losing All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman to the Boston Red Sox in free agency, was counterproductive. It was hard to envision how Houston would continue their dominance without two key contributors. But, they have found a way and a major reason why is the return trade package.
Isaac Paredes was acquired and produced incredibly well as a Bregman replacement before injuring his hamstring. He was an All-Star this year. Hayden Wesneski was a valuable part of the starting rotation before injuring his elbow and requiring Tommy John surgery.
The biggest surprise from that trade has been Cam Smith. A first-round pick of the Cubs in the 2024 MLB Draft, he was viewed as the long-term answer at the hot corner as a star third base prospect. A player who would be a foundational piece for the franchise down the line and would determine if this trade was a win or not.
The Astros didn’t have to wait too long to have him begin contributing to the Major League team. He dominated spring training, bullying his way onto the Opening Day roster. However, it wasn’t as a third baseman.
Cam Smith Has Stepped Up During Rookie Season
At the same time of Smith tearing the cover off the ball, he was learning a new position. Houston was deploying him in right field knowing they had Paredes locked in at third base. The transition has been shockingly seamless. He looks like a natural out there, learning on the fly yet still providing above-average impact with the glove.
His impact at the plate has been inconsistent, currently mired in an ugly slump. It has dragged his overall numbers down to a 250/.319/.368 slash line. But, that hasn’t kept him from receiving praise from Grant Brisbee of The Athletic (subscription required), who selected Smith as the team’s best rookie in 2025.
“So while Smith isn’t exactly roasting American League pitching yet, and he’s in an extended slump (.442 OPS in his last 113 at-bats), he’s graded on a curve here. He has no right to be as helpful as he already is,” Brisbee wrote.
A +1 Fielding Run Value isn’t elite, but considering that he was an infielder just five months ago, that is a remarkable achievement. His range, Outs Above Average, is +2 and in the 80th percentile. He is using his elite speed and arm strength to compensate for the nuances of being an outfielder that he will learn with experience.
The Astros are so confident in Smith that they were even giving him reps in center field to diversify his skill set and create some more versatility within the roster. His transition to being an outfielder is already making this trade a victory for Houston. It shows how much he is willing to do as a team player to help the squad win in any way possible.
Once he starts figuring things out at the plate consistently, he has all of the tools to become a star in this league.