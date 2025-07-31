Astros Receive Brutal Injury Update on Star Third Baseman Isaac Paredes
The Houston Astros may have just received a devastating injury update on the morning of the trade deadline.
According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Astros are now preparing for third baseman Isaac Paredes to be out for the next six to seven months with his torn hamstring. The hope, Nightengale says, is that he can be ready for Opening Day next year.
The injury was initially described as serious and Paredes was placed on the injured list virtually right away, indicating he was going to be out for at least a couple months.
However, the hope from many was that he could potentially be able to return for an eventual postseason run after missing the stretch run of the regular season.
Houston did trade for Ramón Urías from the Baltimore Orioles to make up for the loss, but replacing Paredes in the lineup is not going to be easy.
Arguably the team's best offensive player throughout the year, Paredes slashed .259/.359/.470 with 19 home runs and 50 RBI in the 94 games he played, accounting for a bWAR of 2.7.
In a season that has been filled with injuries as much as any Astros campaign in recent memory, losing Paredes for what now looks like the rest of the year and postseason is the biggest blow yet.
As Houston tries to scramble and stay on top of the standings despite the slugger's absence, there is no question about how missed he will be both in the lineup and on the diamond.
