Astros Can Bolster Rotation Depth By Acquiring Available Cardinals Star
The Houston Astros have had some hiccups over really the entire season in the injury department, however they seem to still just keep on winning despite the bad luck.
Ahead of next week's trade deadline, the Astros have been emboldened by continuing to win ball games and widening the gap in the division. Full strength or not, this is a team that wants to buy now and improve in order to go for it this year.
Every group it seems has been hit hard by the injury bug, but there might not be an area that's had it worse than starting pitching.
More News: Astros Named Great Fit for Former NL Cy Young Award Winner at Trade Deadline
Reinforcements should be on the way during this second half, however how effective those who have been out for extended periods remains to be seen.
As the deadline approaches, Houston is expected to try to add a starting pitcher as their biggest goal, however a new development on Wednesday may have opened the door for them to land one without having to give up assets.
Veteran right-hander Erick Fedde was designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals, meaning an experienced arm has become available either on waivers entirely or via trade likely only for cash considerations.
More News: Will Injuries End Up Costing Astros Their Division Lead?
Fedde is not a guy who is going to save the staff by any means, especially with the way he has performed this year. He has a 5.22 ERA and 1.505 WHIP over 20 starts so far in 2025.
The Astros need arms that can start games though, and Fedde is at the very least that at no real cost.
It also should not be completely discounted that he is just one year removed from the best season of his career in 2024 where he posted a 3.30 ERA and 1.162 WHIP over 31 starts both with the Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox before he was traded to St. Louis. The stellar campaign allowed Fedde to account for a bWAR of 5.6.
More News: Smoke and Mirrors of Astros Pitching Staff Starting To Get Exposed
Expecting that kind of production is not fair nor is it realistic, but Fedde is still just 32 years old and less than a calendar year removed from being able to do some special things on the mound.
If Houston is determined to make a surefire upgrade to the rotation, Fedde alone is probably not the way to do that.
However, a cheap insurance plan who they can give another shot for virtually zero risk? Fedde certainly can be that.
Where he lands is anyone's guess, but the Astros should absolutely be involved.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.