Astros Can Find Perfect MLB Trade Deadline Partner in the Pirates
As things currently stand, the Houston Astros are going to be right in the mix of the American League playoff picture once again.
Despite losing a ton of talent this past offseason, they have started to settle in after a tough start to the season. They are 24-22 entering play on May 19 despite so many things not going in their favor thus far.
Injuries have been tough to overcome with star slugger Yordan Alvarez and starting pitchers Spencer Arrighetti and Hayden Wesneski all landing on the injured list.
The team’s starting pitching depth was already shaky with Justin Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi both departing in free agency, signing with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels, respectively.
Add in Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia, recovering from injuries and Lance McCullers Jr. making his return to the Major League mound for the first time since the 2022 World Series, losing Arrighetti and Wesneski wasn’t something the team could really afford.
It is still relatively early for teams to decide they are going to be sellers, but the Astros should already be making calls to the Pittsburgh Pirates to see if they would be willing to make a deal sooner rather than later.
Who Can Astros Target in a Trade Ahead of Deadline?
Having already fired manager Derek Shelton and owning an abysmal 15-32 record, it would behoove the Pirates to start shopping some of their players and maximize the return, especially for players on expiring deals.
One of the players who should be of interest to Houston is starting pitcher Andrew Heaney, who has been excellent in his nine starts thus far after signing a one-year, $5.25 million contract in the winter.
He has a 3.02 ERA through 50.2 innings, eating innings efficiently for a woeful Pirates squad.
With Wesneski having to undergo Tommy John surgery, the Astros need another player who can step into the rotation and produce.
Heaney can be that player, and given the time that he spent with the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers, he knows how to navigate the American League West landscape.
Houston shouldn’t stop at just discussing the veteran left-handed starter.
They should also inquire about super utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
He has played primarily shortstop and third base as a Major Leaguer, but has experience at second base, catcher and all three outfield spots.
His production at the plate with the Toronto Blue Jays in the first half of the 2024 campaign before being traded to Pittsburgh looks like an anomaly, but his .279/.328/.344 slash line with an 88 OPS+ would be a massive upgrade at second base over what Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Dubon are providing.
They have OPS+ numbers of 58 and 62, respectively, playing a role in the team’s offensive struggles.
Kiner-Falefa isn’t going to be a major run producer, but he provides solid contact skills and is a Gold Glove defender.
Like Heaney, the versatile veteran is on an expiring deal, making it incredibly likely the Pirates move him and it shouldn’t cost the Astros a ton to make a deal for the duo.