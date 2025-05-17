Joe Espada Says Astros Superstar Is Close to Returning From Injury
It's been an interesting season for the Houston Astros so far.
No one quite knew what to expect after the franchise underwent so many changes this past winter that involved multiple star players leaving in free agency and via trade, but because of the pedigree they have and the fact that there is still plenty of talent on this roster, they were still projected to contend for a playoff spot.
However, the Astros enter play on Saturday with a 23-21 record, good enough for a second place standing in the AL West, but also out of the three Wild Card spots.
At times, Houston has flashed the upside they possess, combining elite pitching performances with offensive outbursts that remind everyone why this franchise is so feared. But they also have struggled to perform at the plate, making them a difficult team to gauge in the early going.
Much of the reason for the offensive inconsistencies is that Yordan Alvarez has not been himself.
Prior to going on the injured list with a muscle strain in his right hand, the superstar slugger was only slashing .210/.306/.340 with three homers, seven extra-base hits, 18 RBI and an OPS+ that was 16 points below the league average of 100.
He's looked like a shell of his former self who has an AL Rookie of the Year Award and three All-Star selections to his name.
The hope is Alvarez can use the time on the shelf to not only get healthy, but to figure things out at the plate.
Once he comes back, that will be answered.
And it sounds like his return is right around the corner.
Joe Espada Says Alvarez is Close to Returning
The skipper told reporters on May 15 that the star is a "few days away" from getting activated off the injured list, per the team's injury page.
Alvarez has been hitting off a tee and soft tossing as part of his recovery steps.
While he hasn't been his usual self so far this year, there's no doubt that getting him back will be massive for this Houston lineup that is still struggling to find consistent producers when they get runners on base.
If Alvarez can start producing at the rate he has in the past, then the Astros will look much closer to the past versions of themselves and be right in the playoff mix with a chance to win yet another division title.