Astros Change in Approach at Plate Provides Optimism Offense Will Turn Around
The Houston Astros' offense has gotten off to a very slow start during the 2025 MLB regular season.
As a team, they have produced a paltry .219/.309/.320 slash line with only 12 home runs and 12 doubles. All of those statistics are in the bottom half of the league, with the doubles being the least in baseball.
13 different players have taken at-bats for the Astros thus far this season and only three of them through 15 games, third baseman Isaac Paredes, left fielder Jose Altuve and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, have an OPS+ above the league average of 100.
They have produced a 143, 127 and 103, respectively.
Paredes and Altuve are the only players with an OPS over .700 thus far.
Eventually, things will have to start turning around. Players such as catcher Yainer Diaz, first baseman Christian Walker and shortstop Jeremy Pena are too good to struggle to the extent they are.
Even Alvarez is off to a slower than usual start, especially in the power department, but he has started showing signs of life over the last week and a half at the plate.
Regression to the mean is hopeful, but there is one thing that this lineup is doing that is a legitimate sign that things will turn around sooner rather than later: they are working pitch counts and drawing walks.
Houston is tied for sixth in the MLB with 60 walks drawn, a massive change in philosophy and patience compared to the offense in 2024.
“The Astros’ reimagined lineup is reversing a troubling trend that helped to derail their 2024 season. No offense in the sport saw fewer pitches per plate appearance last season than Houston’s 3.65,” wrote Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required).
Through 15 games, the team is averaging 3.92 pitches per plate appearance.
An uptick in walks was expected with the additions of Walker and Paredes, who are known to exhibit patience at the plate.
The most encouraging sign has been Alvarez, who saw 3.56 pitches per plate appearance last year but has seen 4.20 this year, per Rome. He has drawn a team-high 11 walks; Paredes and Walker are right behind him with eight apiece.
There was always going to be an adjustment period with Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker no longer being in the lineup. Losing multiple All-Stars will negatively impact any lineup, regardless of who remains.
Adjusting the game plan to show more patience at the plate hasn’t resulted in the kind of run production the team was hoping for, but if players keep getting on base, eventually, the lineup will heat up and start knocking them in.