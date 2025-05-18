Astros Claim Struggling Reliever Off Waivers From AL West Rival
The Houston Astros made a roster move on Sunday afternoon to bolster their bullpen, and it just so happens the addition comes from a division rival.
According to an announcement from the team, the Astros claimed right-handed reliever Jason Alexander from the Athletics and subsequently optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land.
The 32-year-old was designated for assignment by the Athletics earlier this weekend on the heels of a brutal pitching performance by the staff as a whole in a 19-run effort by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In the game, Alexander allowed nine of the runs on seven hits and four walks in 2.1 innings pitched, raising his ERA on the season to a rough looking mark of 18.00.
Prior to the disaster against the defending World Series champions, Alexander had made three prior appearances this season and allowed a total of three earned runs with three walked batters. He has also racked up five strikeouts in his six total innings.
Surprisingly, Houston has actually had a very strong performance this year from the bullpen.
A collective 2.74 ERA as a unit and 1.08 WHIP places them second in all of Major League Baseball.
Teams can never have enough depth, however, so adding Alexander gives them another backup option in the inevitable situation where they suffer an injury or two.
Prior to 2025, Alexander has spent the bulk of his career in the minor leagues and made 82 appearances including 62 starts at the Triple-A level. That action resulted in an ERA of 4.81 and WHIP of 1.464.
Alexander will continue to try to push for a spot in a big league bullpen, this time with the Astros.