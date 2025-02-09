Houston Astros Scout Intriguing Former First Round Pick for Bullpen Depth
The Houston Astros are still searching for options to improve the depth of their bullpen, and they might have found one on Saturday as they attended the showcase of a former first round pick in the MLB draft.
Free agent right-hander Tyler Beede and his representation invited teams to watch him throw, per KPRC-TV in Houston. The Astros were among the teams in attendance, along with the Kansas City Royals.
Beede, who was actually selected in the first round of the draft twice, once in 2011 by the Toronto Blue Jays out of high school before opting not to sign and again by the San Francisco Giants out of Vanderbilt in 2014, has struggled throughout his career to the tune of a 5.55 ERA.
The Giants made Beede a member of their starting rotation in 2019, but after missing the shortened 2020 season, Beede became a full-time reliever. The Giants dealt him to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022, but his star did not turn their either, as allowed more than a hit per inning on his way to a 5.23 ERA.
Beede chose to pitch in Japan in the 2023 season, putting up a 3.99 ERA in 30 appearances for the Yomiuri Giants over 49.2 innings pitched.
Back in the United States in 2024, Beede got an opportunity with the Cleveland Guardians, making 12 appearances with Triple-A Columbus before earning his call-up back to the Major Leagues, where he accomplished something he never had before in his career.
It was a small sample size, but in 13 appearances in Cleveland, Beede struck out more than a hitter per inning, as he fanned 18 in 14 innings, good for a K/9 of 11.6.
Like the Astros, the Guardians are an orgnaization that is well known for maximizing the swing-and-miss effectiveness of its pitchers. If what Cleveland found in Beede is something that can be translated to more strikeouts over a longer sample, the 31-year-old could finally find the positive results that have eluded him throughout his career.
It makes sense for the Astros, too, as Houston knows better than most organizations the effect on a staff that a full season of injuries can have.
According to Fangraphs, the projected Astros bullpen currently consists of closer Josh Hader, Bryan Abreu, Tayler Scott, Bryan King, Kaleb Ort, Rafael Montero, Forrest Whitley and Shawn Dubin.
While that's not a bad group by any means, the only two that Fangraphs projects to have an ERA below 3.83 are Hader and Abreu. Relief pitching output is of course highly volatile, so taking a flyer on a guy with pedigree like Beede could pay dividends if some of the club's other options falter.