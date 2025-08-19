Astros Drop First Game of High Stakes Series with Tigers in Disastrous Fashion
The Houston Astros knew going into their series with the Detroit Tigers that the stakes were high. This was a time to prove that they could take on one of the top teams in the American League and compete. After a surge into the Top 10 of this week's power rankings at MLB.com, dropped the first game in a brutal 10-0 shutout at Comerica Park on Monday.
The Astros have yet to reach 70 wins for the season and their performance on Monday prevented them from reaching that threshold. Game one came down to a beautiful performance from the Tigers' starting pitcher and a pair of Astros pitchers that were lit up by Tigers hitters.
Two Different Tales on the Mound
Tigers Jack Flaherty had perhaps the best outing of his season against the Astros. He's endured struggles since re-signing with the Tigers, but quieted a red-hot Carlos Correa and the rest of Houston's offense with nine strikeouts in seven innings. He also allowed just three hits.
Detroit relievers Troy Melton and Alex Lange came out of the bullpen to finish what Flaherty started. Neither allowed a run and Melton didn't allow a hit. Each struck out a batter.
It was a completely different story for Houston. Starter Spencer Arrighetti started the game but the Astros pulled the plug after five innings after he allowed a pair of home runs and five earned runs on seven hits with four walks. Things got worse when reliever Tayler Scott came out of the bullpen. He didn't even make it two innings, but allowed the same amount of homers and runs.
Probable Starters to Finish the Series
Game two on Tuesday will be a battle of aces on both sides. Houston's Hunter Brown is 10-5 on the season with a 2.45 ERA. For the Tigers it is reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, who is aiming for a repeat and is 11-3 with a 2.45 ERA.
The Astros have the upper hand in the final game on Wednesday with Framber Valdez. The lefty is 11-6 with a 3.01 ERA, which is a two points less than Tigers starter Charlie Morton's 5.22 ERA. Morton is under .500 this season (8-10) and Houston will have the chance to capitalize with its offense.