Red Sox Break Nearly Three-Month-Long Streak Held by Astros Starter Framber Valdez
The Houston Astros have been able to put together quite an impressive pitching staff, and it is headlined by two absolutely outstanding arms, Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez.
These two are set to be the cornerstones of the Astros' rotation for quite a while, as they have plenty of gas left in the tank. Both pitchers have plenty of time left to build upon previous success, and that only means more improvement from the franchise.
Both pitchers have had extremely strong 2025 seasons in their own way, and Valdez has been showing this level of success for years now. At only 24 years old, he made his debut in the MLB, and in seven and a half seasons, he has found his stride as a quality arm for the Astros.
Entering Houston's matchup against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, Valdez had gone 76 days without allowing three earned runs in an inning, dating back to May 18. On that day, Valdez gave up three runs in the fourth inning to the Texas Rangers, before going a total of seven innings with eight strikeouts. That streak has now come to an end, though, as Valdez finally had a rough inning for the first time in months.
Which Inning Broke Up the Streak of No Three-Run Innings Allowed?
Valdez started off Sunday's matchup quite well, going three innings without allowing a run, but the fourth inning yielded some trouble. A mix of bloop hits, a balk, an error on a bunt, and a few wild pitches put him in the hole, and he gave up six runs to the Red Sox in that inning alone.
For reference, he has only one start this season, previously with more earned runs than that, which came back on April 14 when he gave up seven total runs in four innings. Otherwise, he has stayed at five or below until Sunday, which has allowed him to maintain an extremely low 2.62 ERA heading into that matchup.
Unfortunately, these things happen every now and then, even to the best of the best pitchers. Boston has had a pretty strong streak of offensive production, too, which makes it sting a bit less, but ultimately it just shows how little mistakes can add up over the course of an outing.
Valdez did exceptionally well, but once the Red Sox got under his skin a bit with some small wins, he started to lose his control on the mound for a bit, just long enough to give up a lead.
