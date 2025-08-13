Astros Ace Framber Valdez Has Game That Will Age Gracefully on the Mound
Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez was under some pressure coming into the 2025 MLB regular season because it was his last chance to showcase what he can do on the mound to maximize his earnings this upcoming offseason.
The talented lefty is set to hit free agency for the first time in his career and is setting himself up for a nice pay day. A two-time All-Star, he didn’t make the American League team this year, but is putting together one of the best campaigns of his career.
Valdez is 11-5 through 23 starts with a 2.97 ERA across 145.2 innings. He has struck out 145 batters and is once again doing an excellent job of limiting damage, giving up only 0.5 HR/9, which leads the AL, and eight long balls on the year total.
His 2.96 FIP would be the best mark in a 162-game season, choosing the perfect time to put together a career year on the mound. His consistency is remarkable, continuing to build off a strong three-year stretch that preceded 2025.
From 2022-2024, Valdez made the All-Star team twice, finished in the top nine of the AL Cy Young Award voting all three years and was on the AL MVP ballot two times.
Framber Valdez makes for safe free agent target
The only thing working against him at this point as he prepares for what should be a fruitful free agency is his age. He will be 32 years old on Opening Day in 2026, which will assuredly scare off a few potential suitors who won’t want to commit long-term to him.
But, he has the kind of game that should age gracefully into his late 30s and a proven track record that what he is doing can work, lowering the risk involved in signing him.
“He has been basically the same guy for half a decade: His sinker generates a lot of grounders, he doesn’t give up many home runs and he strikes out about a batter per inning. He does give up a good deal of hard contact, but since most of it is on the ground, you can live with that,” wrote Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required).
He has been durable the last few years, making at least 28 starts in three straight seasons coming into 2025, and is on pace to do so again. His ability to keep the ball on the ground, limiting damage against him, is key to finding success each time he takes the mound.
As an added bonus, he has shown capable of producing in the postseason. His run in 2022, helping the Astros to the World Series title, was incredibly impressive and something teams will take notice of when pursuing him in free agency.