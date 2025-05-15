Astros Emerging Ace ‘Good Bet To Blow Past $200 Million’ on Contract Says MLB Insider
For the entirety of their dynasty, the Houston Astros always had at least one, if not multiple, aces anchoring their pitching staff.
Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Framber Valdez have held the title for a majority of the time since their incredible streak of seven straight ALCS appearances began in 2017.
Alas, retaining those aces long-term is not always an easy task.
Cole departed in free agency, signing with the New York Yankees ahead of the 2020 campaign. Verlander left twice, once signing with the New York Mets before being traded back to the Astros and this past winter he signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants.
Valdez could follow suit after the 2025 season, as he is set to hit free agency and has put himself in a position to earn a nice payday with his track record, age-friendly pitching style and postseason success.
Losing a player of his caliber would be a tough blow, but the Astros can rest a little easier knowing they have another player ready to assume the role as the team’s ace.
That player would be Hunter Brown, who has emerged over the last calendar year as arguably the best right-handed pitcher in the American League.
He was dominant from May through the end of the 2024 campaign and has picked up right where he left off in 2025.
Through his first eight starts this year, Brown has an MLB-high six victories to go along with a minuscule 1.48 ERA across 48.2 innings. He has racked up 58 strikeouts, recording nine in three straight outings.
His control has been honed in with only 14 walks and he leads the MLB with a 1.85 FIP and 0.2 HR/9; he has allowed only one long ball thus far.
Brown is going to be in the mix for some impressive accolades this year. Right now, he’d be considered a strong candidate to be the starting pitcher for the American League in the All-Star Game and a potential frontrunner for the Cy Young Award.
That kind of recognition is part of the reason why MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN believes that the Houston star is going to become a nine-figure player eventually with his next contract.
“The pitcher with the best ERA in the AL over the past calendar year comes with power stuff and a burgeoning ability to control it. Brown has entertained taking an extension in past seasons -- and should be glad he didn't. Because if he can pair productivity and health, he will easily surpass $100 million and be a good bet to blow past $200 million,” Passan wrote.
Turning 27 years old in August, he has plenty of great years that lie ahead. While he is under team control for three more seasons, the clock is ticking for the Astros to get an extension done with him.
If Brown continues performing at this level, it will be in his best interest to hit the open market and see if a bidding war ensues as he will be in the middle of his prime when he hits free agency.