Key Astros Starting Pitcher Suffers Brutal Injury During Pre-Game Workout
The Houston Astros are off to a slow start this season.
Their slow start is mainly because of their lack of offense. The pitching staff has picked up the slack, and they are throwing the ball well.
Framber Valdez is the ace everyone thought he is, Hunter Brown has received some high praise, Hayden Wesneski is throwing the ball well and Spencer Arrighetti's potential is through the roof.
Houston is under .500 at the moment, but they have a great chance to turn it around. They are gearing up to take on the Seattle Mariners on the road for a three-game set to begin the second full week of 2025.
Unfortunately, the Astros just received some brutal injury news.
Per Julia Morales of Space City Home Network, Arrighetti was hit in the hand by a line drive during his pre-game catch play before Monday's game at Seattle. That resulted in a broken thumb.
The Astros made a similar announcement shortly after Morales' post, but didn't provide more information.
A broken thumb on his throwing hand is the worst news the Astros could have received. He has to let that heal fully and then build back up into being a starter. This kind of injury will keep him out at least a few months.
The 25-year-old was 1-1 in his first two starts. He threw 9.2 innings, allowed just four hits, struck out eight batters and walked five. Free passes are what kill him, but his ability to get whiffs in the zone is what make him so valuable.
Losing Arrighetti is a big loss and the Astros will need to find a way to replace him in the rotation.