Astros Fans Shower Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman with Applause in Return [Watch]
Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman took very different paths to get back to Daikin Field for Monday’s opener between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.
Correa re-joined the organization after a trade deadline deal moved him from the Minnesota Twins to the Astros. But Correa had not been back at Daikin Park until Monday. The Astros had been on the road since he re-joined the team.
Bregman, who left in free agency and signed with the Boston Red Sox last offseason, were reunited with Correa and the Astros last week in Boston for a three-game series. But Monday’s game was his first back in Houston since he left.
Both batted in the first inning, as one might expect, the fan base welcome both back with open arms as both had the chance to bat in the first inning.
Bregman took his turn first. He was batting second in the order, which meant he was on-deck when the game started and was preparing to face another former teammate, pitcher Cristian Javier, who was back for his first official start since last season after having Tommy John surgery last year. He hit a two-run home run.
Then, it was Correa’s turn. The former shortstop is now a third baseman for the Astros, and fans brought their Correa No. 1 jerseys out of the back of the closet to shower him with a standing ovation in his first game in a Houston jersey since the end of the 2021 season. Correa struck out looking.
Carlos Correa’s Return
Correa was the Astros’ first-round pick in 2012 out of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy. He made his MLB debut with Houston in 2015 and played his first seven Major League seasons with the team. He was a part of the franchise’s first World Series championship team in 2017.
In his first stint with the Astros, he was named the 2015 American League rookie of the year, a two-time AL All-Star and won a Gold Glove as a shortstop in 2021. That same year he finished fifth in AL MVP voting, his highest career finish. He also had an AL-best 7.4 bWAR.
In that span he slashed .277/.356/.481 with an .837 OPS , including 133 home runs and 489 RBI. With the impending rise of Jeremy Pena at shortstop, the Astros allowed Correa to test the market, and he signed a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Twins for the 2022 season. After one season with the Twins, he attempted to sign with the San Francisco Giants before the deal fell through. He returned to Minnesota on a six-year, $200 million deal that runs through 2028.
Alex Bregman’s Return
Bregman was also a first-round pick, selected No. 2 overall in the 2015 MLB draft out of LSU. He made his MLB debut a year later and manned third base for the next nine seasons. He was part of Houston’s two World Series championships, with the other coming in 2022. He was named an AL All-Star twice, an AL Gold Glove winner in 2024 and finished second in 2019 AL MVP voting, during which he also won a Silver Slugger.
Bregman slashed .272/.366/.483 with an .848 OPS for his Astros career, including 191 home runs and 663 RBI. He led the AL with 541 doubles in 2018, with 119 walks in 2019 and he had an MLB-leading 8.9 bWAR in 2019. The Astros-Red Sox series continues through Wednesday.