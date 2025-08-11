Astros Star Jose Altuve Nearing Elite Club After Hitting 250th Career Home Run
Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has been one of the most productive players in baseball since beginning his career in 2011.
A nine-time All-Star and the American League MVP in 2017, he has put together the kind of resume that will likely result in him being inducted into the Hall of Fame once he wraps up his career.
While he has shown some signs of slowing down in recent years, retirement is still a little while away for Altuve, who continues producing at an impressive clip at the plate even with his athleticism beginning to wane.
The 123 OPS+ that he had entering play on Aug. 10 might be on pace to be his lowest mark in a 162-game campaign since 2013, but that mark is still well above the league average of 100, remaining a key part of the Astros’ offense.
On Sunday afternoon, he showed the New York Yankees that he still has plenty left in the tank, hitting his 21st home run of the year in the top of the first inning of what ended up being a 7-1 victory for Houston at Yankee Stadium.
It was a milestone long ball for Altuve, giving him 250 for his career, putting him one step closer to an incredibly rare group.
Jose Altuve is moving close to joining some impressive MLB company
Already with 323 stolen bases in his career, Altuve is one double away from reaching the 400 mark. Being part of the 250/300/400 club with home runs, stolen bases and doubles, would put the Astros' superstar in rarified air.
As shared by Chandler Rome of The Athletic on X, via Stathead, there are only 10 other players in MLB history who have reached all of those plateaus in their careers: Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltran, Craig Biggio, Barry Bonds, Andre Dawson, Rickey Henderson, Derek Jeter, Willie Mays, Vada Pinson and Alex Rodriguez.
Some of the best hitters in baseball history reside on that list, which Altuve is going to join when he eventually hits his next double this season.
There are five Hall of Famers on that list and two players, Bonds and Rodriguez, whose baseball resumes certainly warrant enshrinment. Beltran could very well make it in 2026 with the votes for him increasing each year he has been on the ballot, with 2022 being the first time he was eligible.
Altuve will continue adding onto those numbers, as he certainly has a chance to join the 300/350/400 club depending on how long he continues to play and being rejuvenated by the return of his old double play partner Carlos Correa, who has hit the ground running.