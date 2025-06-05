Inside the Astros

Astros Former World Series MVP Deserves First All-Star Appearance This Season

A first All-Star appearance should be coming for a Houston Astros former World Series MVP.

Kenneth Teape

May 31, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) motions towards the dugout after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Daikin Park.
May 31, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) motions towards the dugout after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Daikin Park. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Offensive production has been hard to come by for the Houston Astros throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.

The team knew there would be an adjustment period with the losses of third baseman Alex Bregman and right fielder Kyle Tucker, who were signed by the Boston Red Sox and traded to the Chicago Cubs, respectively.

But what the Astros were not counting on were their established stars -- such as designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, second baseman turned left fielder Jose Altuve and catcher Yainer Diaz -- struggling as much as they have.

Their biggest free agent acquisition, Christian Walker, has not made much of a positive impact, either.

Luckily for Houston, they have one player who has taken his game to another level to compensate for the lack of production; shortstop Jeremy Pena.

Jeremy Pena Has Earned First All-Star Appearance

Under immense pressure as a rookie, he was tasked with replacing Carlos Correa in the lineup. That didn’t faze him in the slightest, producing a 5.0 bWAR in Year 1 and winning the Gold Glove Award.

The bright lights of the postseason didn’t bother him, either, with Pena taking home the ALCS and World Series MVP Awards that year, also.

In the subsequent two seasons, he has remained incredibly consistent, producing 3.9 and 4.1 bWAR campaigns.

Solid for sure, right in line with other All-Stars around the league, getting the job done night in and night out.

Alas, his postseason success and lack of flashy counting numbers did hurt him in some regard. He was helping his team win games, but personal accolades weren’t rolling in as often as they should have.

That is going to change in 2025, with Pena having a monster year and putting himself in the mix to at least be a member of the American League All-Star Team for the first time, if not as the starting shortstop, potentially alongside his teammates closer Josh Hader and starting pitcher Hunter Brown.

He has already accumulated 3.6 bWAR, getting the job done in every facet of the game.

As shared on Baseball Savant, he has a +11 Batting Run Value, +1 Baserunning Run Value and +4 Fielding Run Value, which are in the 88th, 83rd and 88th percentiles, respectively.

Pena has already hit nine home runs with 10 doubles, one triple, 30 RBI and 10 stolen bases. He has a .312/.374/.481 slash line with a robust 140 OPS+.

Incredibly productive throughout the early part of his career, it is time for Pena to begin receiving some of the personal accolades his peers have been honored with.

