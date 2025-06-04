Astros Star Closer Predicted To Make Sixth All-Star Team This Summer
It has been a great recent stretch of baseball for the Houston Astros, who despite a slow start are right in the mix as a contender in the American League.
Slow starts have unfortunately been the norm for the Astros in recent seasons, and this year was no different. However, with some key players departing in the offseason, there was reason to be concerned that the poor beginning to the campaign might have been a sign of things to come.
Luckily, Houston was able to shut down that notion rather quickly, establishing themselves as still one of the better teams in the league.
As the Astros battle for first place in the AL West, they have been led by a strong pitching staff so far with both the rotation and bullpen performing well. However, of the two units, it has been the bullpen that has shined.
Fortunately, a star pitcher performing well has helped spark the turnaround. Now he will be representing Houston in the All-Star Game.
Which Relief Pitcher Will Be an All-Star?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently predicted that Astros closer Josh Hader would be selected to the All-Star team in the American League.
“Hader is back to dominating, and once again the best left-handed closer in the game. He has a 1.38 ERA and 16 saves with 39 strikeouts in 26 innings.”
Houston made a significant splash last winter when they signed Hader to a long-term deal. As one of the best closers in the game, the Astros were expected to have a lockdown pitcher in the ninth inning to help solidify their bullpen.
Unfortunately, he didn’t pitch all that well for the team in 2024, with consistency being a massive issue. Overall last year, he totaled a 8-8 record, 3.80 ERA, and blew four saves.
It was the first time in three campaigns that the talented southpaw wasn’t named to the All-Star team. However, that is almost certainly going to be changing this season.
In 2025, he has totaled a 1-0 record, 1.38 ERA, and has saved 16 games already. The numbers are looking much better for Hader early on, and he has been a significant reason why the Astros have been successful this year.
With the batting order still trying to find its way without a couple of their stars who departed in the offseason, it has been Hader and the bullpen holding down the fort.
The talented southpaw has been one of the best in the game for quite some time, and a sixth All-Star appearance is coming soon.