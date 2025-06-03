Former Astros Superstar Could Be on the Move Yet Again if Red Sox Continue to Flail
The Houston Astros said goodbye to one of their superstars this past offseason, and he could be changing teams yet again if the Boston Red Sox don't improve.
Alex Bregman signed massive three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox this past season to man third base on what was hoped to be a World Series-contending team.
Boston currently sits with a 29-32 record.
While that doesn't sound awful, they are already pretty much out of contention in the AL East and are 3.5 games back in the Wild Card race.
There is plenty of time for things to turnaround, but the other side of the coin allows things to go from bad to worse before the July 31 trade deadline.
The Red Sox just went 11-17 in the month of May, compounding on how disappointing things have been so far. It's safe to say this does not seem like a World Series team, so they could end up becoming sellers if things stay on this path.
That's where Bregman becomes a prime trade candidate.
His three-year deal included an opt-out after this season, which seems like a near guarantee to be exercised given his performance in 2025.
The 31-year-old has posted a .299/.385/.553 slash line with 11 home runs, 35 RBI and a 160 OPS+ so far this season. It feels like now or never for him to secure that long-term deal, so it just doesn't seem realistic that he would run out this current contract in Boston.
His year, to this point, has been his best since his AL MVP runner-up campaign back in 2018.
It has definitely been frustrating for Astros fans to watch, given the offensive struggles they have seen throughout this season, despite him hitting the injured list.
Houston's replacement for Bregman at the hot corner has actually been great, though, which helps.
Isaac Paredes is slashing .252/.349/.445 with 11 home runs and a 124 OPS+. Bregman has been better, but Paredes has been a solid replacement for the actual production the Astros got from his predecessor in the few years prior.
Where Bregman could have really come in handy is filling in that hole in second base.
With Altuve moving to left field, that spot has become a massive weakness in the Houston lineup.
The Astros shouldn't count out the possibility of trading for Bregman if he does end up becoming available since that would be a chance to make up for the offseason mistake and bring in a familiar face for what is becoming a more promising playoff push.