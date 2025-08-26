Astros Future Star Playing His Way out of Team's Lineup With Woeful Performance
When the Houston Astros decided to trade star right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs this past offseason, they did so intending to improve their future outlook.
Management knew that retaining Tucker long-term, who could receive a contract worth as much as $600 million, would be challenging. Trading him would certainly hurt their outlook in 2025, but could help set them up better down the road. Acquiring some assets for him was certainly better than watching him leave in free agency for nothing.
In return for Tucker, the Astros received third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith. A first-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of Florida State, Smith was the crown jewel of this trade package. He was expected to be part of the plan to replace Alex Bregman, who left in free agency this past offseason to sign with the Boston Red Sox.
Instead of replacing only one of their departing homegrown stars, Houston replaced both in one shot. Paredes was an All-Star taking over at the hot corner, while Smith was tasked with learning how to play the outfield. The transition has been incredibly smooth, with his athleticism shining through. However, things have become a struggle for him at the plate.
Cam Smith Has Become Liability for Astros in Lineup
Just as is the case with any young player, adjustments have to be made by him. Opposing pitchers know that he currently has a tendency to chase out of the zone. It is something that has worsened since the All-Star break, with his numbers plummeting as a result.
His numbers were respectable for a rookie through the first half with a .277/.347/.418 slash line. He hit seven home runs, 16 doubles and two triples. Since the All-Star break, he has produced a .140/.209/.180 slash line with zero home runs and four doubles. While his defensive production remains solid, the lack of impact at the plate is bad enough that he could start seeing his playing time scaled back.
“It’s far from surprising, and unlikely to change his overall trajectory. But his role in the 2025 Astros’ chase of a title may be limited,” wrote Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required) when highlighting what has happened to Smith as this week’s theme in their MLB power rankings.
He is a major part of the team’s long-term plans, whether it is sticking permanently in right field, expanding to handle more outfield responsibilities thanks to his elite athleticism, or going back to third base. But despite still having confidence in himself, the current version of Smith isn’t contributing much success on the field. Once Houston starts getting healthier, manager Joe Espada could limit his playing time, using him more as a defensive replacement.