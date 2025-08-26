Astros Rookie Cam Smith Hasn't Wavered in His Confidence Despite Recent Struggles
Cam Smith was the centerpiece for the Houston Astros in the return package that sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs this past offseason. Selected 14th overall in the 2024 MLB draft, the 22-year-old was heading into his first full professional season in 2025.
Coming off of a year where he hit 16 home runs with a 1.142 OPS at Florida State, the then-21-year-old played 32 games in the Cubs' minor league system across three levels after signing last season. He collected 16 extra-base hits and a 1.004 OPS before packing his bags and heading to Houston.
The prize of the Astros organization impressed so much in spring training that he earned a spot on the Opening Day roster after just 134 professional plate appearances. In the first half, Smith slashed .277/.347/.418 with 16 doubles and seven home runs, looking like he was going to fight for AL Rookie of the Year Award.
But things have changed since.
Cam Smith Has Kept His Head Up Despite Abysmal Second Half
Smith became an everyday player in the first half. Not only did he hold his own and perform well, but it gave a glimpse at his bright future. That future is still there, but on the field, it's all come crashing down in the second half.
Smith has started 27 games following the All-Star break. His slash line is .140/.209/.180. He has four doubles and nine RBIs, but zero home runs. His OPS sits way down at .389. His OPS+ in the second half is nine. He hasn't lost his job outright, but he's not longer facing righties.
The Athletic's Chandler Rome (subscription required) recently spoke to Smith, along with teammate Carlos Correa and outfield coach Dave Clark.
"It's not easy playing up here. He just has to learn how to deal with the ups and downs because it's going to happen to everybody. I've always said that the mental part is what gets you through these bad times," Clark told Rome.
Like most young, first-round picks, Smith has never really experienced any failure in the game of baseball. Just looking at his Florida State numbers and what he did to start his professional career, that's clear.
"He's a perfectionist. He cares. That's the one thing that his teammates know about him and they love him as much as they do," Clark continued.
But at some point, everyone faces adversity. Smith's last home run came on June 28 in a series against the Cubs in which he hit two longballs. With the acquisition of Jesus Sanchez at the deadline, Smith has now lost his everyday role. But he seemingly hasn't lost himself in the struggles.
"He's handled it better than anybody would handle it," new teammate and Astros legend Correa told Rome.
Correa knows a thing of two about the pressures of a star prospect living up to the hype. As the first overall pick in 2012, Correa was seen as the savior of an Astros franchise that had been losing 100-plus games consistently. At the age 20, three years after being drafted, he won the AL Rookie of the Year Award.
Few people have felt that sense of the weight of an organization on their shoulders like Correa, so he is uniquely qualified to understand exactly the position Smith is in, even if Smith wasn't billed as the savior of the franchise.
Cam Smith's Maturity Shines Through
One thing Correa said that stands out is how mature Smith is. As Rome writes, the outfielder has yet to break a bat or throw a helmet after a strikeout. And he never brings the frustrations he might have to the defensive end of things, proving he move on to the next play quickly.
"It's the hardest thing in the world, it feels like, but I'm never going to let them know they got me," Smith himself explained.
What speaks for itself is the fact that Smith is still with the big league team. Sure, Houston has been mired with injuries all season, but with such immense struggles, a team normally sends that player down to get "everyday at-bats to work on his approach" as the cliche goes.
"I know how good I am. It might sound selfish, but I know I'm a great player and it's tough to see myself not producing for my teammates and my guys behind me," Smith went on to say.
The second half struggles may worry some people, but it shouldn't define him as a player. He's stayed steady through it all, his teammates have his back and he still believes in himself.
There's a bright future ahead in the career of rising star.