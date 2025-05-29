Astros Get Good News After Slugger Christian Walker Hit on Hand by Pitch
Houston Astros fans were holding their breath during Wednesday's game, a 5-3 win over the Athletics that sent the team's record to a high watermark of 30-25.
In the fourth inning, first baseman Christian Walker took a 96 mile per hour sinker from pitcher Luis Severino off his hand.
Walker ran the bases, came around to score and stayed in to play defense, but when his next turn at the plate came up in the sixth inning, he had to be pulled from the game.
It was an anxiety-inducing moment for fans of a team that's finally starting to put things together.
How Serious is Christian Walker's Injury?
Fears were allayed after the game when manager Joe Espada told reporters that x-rays were negative on Walker's hand, explaining that he had to be taken out because he was not comfortable gripping the bat.
Walker spoke with the media as well to share a firsthand account of his status.
"Sore, but good," Walker told MLB.com beat reporter Brian McTaggart when asked how he felt. "X-ray was negative. Just a matter of handling inflammation, and I should be good to go."
It's a major bullet dodged for both Walker and the team, as Walker was showing signs of emerging from a slump he has been mired in for most of the season.
The veteran had a hit in six of his last seven games entering Wednesday, including a walk-off, three-run home run on Sunday that allowed Houston to take three of four from their division rival Seattle Mariners.
The clutch hit was his first signature moment in an Astros uniform, and a stint on the injured list would be some poorly timed brutal luck just as he could be finding his stride.
Walker posted an OPS of at least .800 in each of his last three campaigns as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He's still a long way off from matching that production in Houston, but as Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena get hot and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is soon to return from his own ailment, the Astro lineup could start to look quite imposing in a hurry if he does.