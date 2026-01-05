Astros Slugger Eyes Redemption Following Disappointing Debut in Houston

The Houston Astros missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last season despite finishing with an 87-75 record. While several players did their part all season long, some were slow out of the gate, which somewhat held them back.

The rotation should be fine throughout the season in 2026, but on the hitting side of things, one player has been listed as someone who needs to bounce back, and that's Christian Walker.

Walker signed a three-year, $60 million deal, and while he finished with 27 home runs, 88 RBIs while batting .238, he finished with a 0.2 WAR. A positive WAR if never something to bash, but from a player who makes $20 million a season, the expectations are higher.

Walker's FA Deal Can Still Payoff for Astros

MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan listed the Astros slugger as one of nine 2025 free agent signees who can still live up to the expectations of their contract in 2026.

"After cutting ties with José Abreu midway through his three-year, $58.5 million deal, the Astros went back to the free-agent market last offseason to address first base, signing Walker to a three-year, $60 million contract," Harrigan wrote.

Truth be told, Walker is already a much better signing than Abreu was for the Astros, despite Abreu hitting 18 home runs in his first and only successful season in Houston.

While Walker's season didn't go as well as expected, his second half of the season was promising, as Harrigan pointed out.

"That said, he did go deep 17 times in his final 70 games, giving the Astros reason to hope that he can recapture the form that made him one of MLB’s top first basemen with the D-backs from 2022-24."

The second half of the season also saw Walker collect a .250 batting average, a .312 OBS, a .488 SLG, and an OBP of .799. He only bounced into one double play in the second half compared to rolling into nine in the first half, and struck out less as well.

The only concern Astros fans could have is that Walker is getting older. Going into his age-35 season, it's important that the three-time Gold Glove winner finishes his career strong, starting with 2026 being a huge year.

Entering 2026, Walker is 26 home runs shy of reaching 200 career home runs. If he can reach that and then some, things would start to look up when reviewing the three-year deal.

