Here’s Why Astros May Have to Trade Infielder After Tatsuya Imai Deal

The Houston Astros stunned much of baseball by managing to land pitcher Tatsuya Imai on New Year’s Day.

By landing the Japanese free agent, the Astros have fortified their rotation in a way that Ryan Weiss and Mike Burrows, their other offseason acquisitions, likely won’t. It also means any pursuit of Framber Valdez is done.

Finally, the Astros have now taken on more payroll, something they were hoping to avoid in 2026. Imai will make at least $18 million and could make up to $21 million based on incentives. Per Crush City Territory’s podcast on the Imai deal, it puts the Astros just under the 2026 competitive balance tax of $244 million. It means Houston has almost no flexibility to make other deals aside from their arbitration players, which are already factored in.

That led one of the hosts, The Athletic’s Chandler Rome, to say that he wouldn’t be “surprised” if the Astros traded a player to free up payroll. His choices were first baseman Christian Walker and third baseman Isaac Paredes.

Which one should the Astros trade, if it comes to that?

The Case to Trade Christian Walker

Houston signed Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal before last season. He took some heat for an awful start and Astros fans started having Jose Abreu hangovers. But, by season’s end Walker slashed .238/.297/.421 with 27 home runs and 88 RBI. His batting average was just 10 points under his career average, and his 27 home runs marked the fourth straight season with 20 or more home runs.

He’s a three-time Gold Glove winning defender at the position and in many ways, he solidified that side of the infield. Age isn’t a huge issue for Walker. He’s entering his age 35 season and will only be 36 when his deal expires. The problem is the money. He’s due to make $20 million each of the next two seasons. He’s one of four Astros set to make $20 million or more in 2026. The others are Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez. They’re not going anywhere.

Houston might have to kick in some money to find a taker for Walker. But dealing him and kicking in $10 million to get $30 million off their books the next two years is probably the most sensible solution.

The Case to Trade Isaac Paredes

The Astros move Walker to dump his salary. The Astros move Paredes because, in some ways, he has more value than Walker.

Paredes is expected to make less than $10 million in salary arbitration and has two years of team control left before he becomes a free agent. That will entice some teams to pay more to get him, in terms of trade return, because they can control his salary. That’s also a good reason for Houston to keep him and try him at first base in Walker’s place.

Right now, Paredes is a player without a spot. He started last season at third base, but Correa is now the starter. Jeremy Pena is handing shortstop and Jose Altuve will probably combine with Nick Allen to play second base. Teams know that. They also know Paredes has a rock-solid bat.

He earned his second All-Star Game nod before a serious hamstring injury in July derailed his season and led to the Correa trade. He slashed .254/.352/.458 with 20 home runs and 53 RBI. He’s hit at least 19 home runs in four straight seasons. Teams will be interested in his position flex, especially if they have an opening in the middle infield.

Paredes would probably fetch more in the way of value in a trade, perhaps an MLB-ready player and a prospect, where Walker may only get Houston one player due to the contract value.

It all depends on what the Astros want in return.

