Astros GM Dana Brown Reveals What Team Is Looking for at MLB Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros are once again atop the American League West, just days away from the 2025 MLB trade deadline.
Just like in previous years, they are in a position to be buyers, seeking upgrades to cement their status as a contender in the AL.
Looking to make the postseason for a ninth consecutive year, the Astros have overcome a lot of adversity to be where they are entering play on July 27 with a 60-45 record, four games ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the divisional lead.
If Houston wants to hang onto the stop spot in the AL West, it knows some additions have to be made ahead of the deadline to bolster its roster.
The Astros are going to be getting some players back from the injured list, which will provide some much-needed reinforcements.
However, there were holes on the roster even when they were whole, which can be addressed with trades.
What is the team’s No. 1 priority ahead of the deadline?
While many people would have guessed it would be some starting pitching help, with the rotation being a mess because of injuries behind dual aces Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown, it is the lineup that Houston is looking to upgrade.
“A left-hand bat would be the preference, and if it’s an infielder, it’s a bonus,” said Astros general manager Dana Brown during an appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, via X.
The team’s lineup has been unbalanced all season, skewing heavily toward right-handed hitters. Without star designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, there are games where the lineup lacks a single left-handed hitter.
The Astros currently have the fewest at-bats this season from the left side of the plate, making it a clear area of need ahead of the deadline.
Ryan O’Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles would be an ideal target for Houston.
A left-handed bat in the midst of a career season, he can take over the designated hitter’s role until Alvarez is healthy and then move into the field, playing either first base or left field.
A player with that kind of versatility would be an excellent addition, providing manager Joe Espada with some flexibility and maneuverability when it comes to creating his lineup every night.
Of course, while an infielder would be ideal, Brown is open to adding a lefty in any capacity.
He also mentioned that if the player is an outfielder, the team could move Jose Altuve back to second base. His defensive struggles are going to be prominent wherever he plays; just having his bat in the lineup is the most important thing.
