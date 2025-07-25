Astros Should Target Ryan O'Hearn Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
There are three things guaranteed in life right now: death, taxes and the Houston Astros being atop the American League West heading into the MLB trade deadline.
Just as the case has been for most of the last decade, the Astros are atop their division and looking for ways to upgrade their roster for the stretch run of the season.
This year, their accomplishments are even more impressive when taking into consideration the obstacles the team has had to overcome.
In the offseason, a ton of talent was lost with Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi departing in free agency on top of Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly being traded to the Chicago Cubs in separate deals.
Throughout the campaign, the team has been hit hard by the injury bug. There are currently five players from the Opening Day lineup sidelined, along with an entire starting rotation.
Despise that, the team is 60-42 entering play on July 24, holding a six-game lead over the Seattle Mariners.
Houston is rolling despite the injuries, and once players start returning to the fold, they are going to be an even more dangerous team.
Players getting healthy and back on the roster could be their version of MLB trade deadline additions, but the front office is going to be on the lookout for reinforcements on teams who are selling around the league.
One player who would be an ideal acquisition for the franchise is Ryan O’Hearn.
The Baltimore Orioles representative in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game was the starting designated hitter for the AL Team and for good reason.
O’Hearn is in the midst of a career campaign, setting himself up nicely for a sizable pay day in free agency this upcoming free agency.
In need of a left-handed bat, he is the perfect trade target for the Astros because he would fill that need and help balance out their lineup.
On top of that, his addition would help fill other needs because of the versatility that he would open up for manager Joe Espada.
His numbers against left-handed pitching throughout his career aren’t great, but he has been receiving more chances facing southpaws this year and has also proven to be a more than capable defender at first base and as a corner outfielder.
O’Hearn would be a massive upgrade in left field, where Cooper Hummel, Taylor Trammell and Jose Altuve have been receiving reps.
Altuve has found his stroke at the plate again, but he is as big of a defensive liability as there is in the outfield.
He isn’t much better of a defender at second base, but at least Houston can make use of his bat at that spot should they not be able to find an upgrade on the trade market.
O’Hearn could also be a platoon partner for Christian Walker at first base, who has not quite lived up to expectations in his first campaign with the team after signing a three-year, $60 million deal as a free agent this past winter.
While he provides some flexibility, the Orioles slugger would be added because of his bat. At the very least, he can step into the designated hitter’s spot vacated by Alvarez’s injury and provide some much-needed pop from the left side.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.