Inside the Astros

Astros Have 'Eyes On' Orioles Star Outfielder To Solve Their Major Issue

It seems like the Houston Astros have their top trade target circled.

Brad Wakai

May 19, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) during batting practice prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field
May 19, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) during batting practice prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros are expected to be active ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, but just how aggressive they decide to be isn't quite clear.

After years of securing high-impact players to assist with their championship runs, the farm system has been cleared out with little coveted talent remaining.

So in a seller's market this season, that could limit who they are able to acquire.

More News: Astros Mentioned As Ideal Trade Fit for Three Top Available Deadline Targets

Starting pitching seems to be a need based on how many arms are on the injured list right now, but general manager Dana Brown has also stated they are looking to add left-handed hitters since their lineup is devoid of them.

How the Astros order those two areas when it comes to their preferred targets is starting to become more clear, with Bob Nightengale of USA Today reporting Houston is "aggressively looking for a left-handed bat."

Plenty of names have been floated as potential options for the Astros, but the insider revealed Brown and the front office have their "eyes on Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins."

This addition would solve two issues with one transaction.

More News: Houston Astros Depth, Talent Helps Boost Their First-Half Season Grades

Cedric Mullins, a left-handed-hitting outfielder who is able to play any position on the grass, would not only give Houston defensive versatility and another lefty option in their lineup, but he also brings an element of power that the group has been lacking.

Right now, the Astros rank tied for 14th in baseball with 91 homers.

They haven't been outside of the top 10 in a full 162-game campaign since their dynastic run began, finishing second in 2017, 10th in 2018, third in 2019, ninth in 2021, fourth in 2022, seventh in 2023 and 10th last year.

Mullins might have a low batting average on the season (.213), but he's already hit 12 long balls and has recorded 39 RBI, on pace for the most homers since his All-Star campaign back in 2021 and the most runs driven in of his career.

More News: Could This Type of Deal Convince Astros Star To Sign Long-Term Contract?

He would be a productive bat for Houston, and since he is a free agent at the end of the year, he likely won't cost a ton to acquire, either.

Keep an eye on Mullins and the Astros going forward.

Nightengale makes it seem like he's Houston's No. 1 target on the board right now, so they could make a push for the past Silver Slugger winner to plug the major hole they have on their roster.

For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News