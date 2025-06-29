Astros Have 'Eyes On' Orioles Star Outfielder To Solve Their Major Issue
The Houston Astros are expected to be active ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, but just how aggressive they decide to be isn't quite clear.
After years of securing high-impact players to assist with their championship runs, the farm system has been cleared out with little coveted talent remaining.
So in a seller's market this season, that could limit who they are able to acquire.
Starting pitching seems to be a need based on how many arms are on the injured list right now, but general manager Dana Brown has also stated they are looking to add left-handed hitters since their lineup is devoid of them.
How the Astros order those two areas when it comes to their preferred targets is starting to become more clear, with Bob Nightengale of USA Today reporting Houston is "aggressively looking for a left-handed bat."
Plenty of names have been floated as potential options for the Astros, but the insider revealed Brown and the front office have their "eyes on Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins."
This addition would solve two issues with one transaction.
Cedric Mullins, a left-handed-hitting outfielder who is able to play any position on the grass, would not only give Houston defensive versatility and another lefty option in their lineup, but he also brings an element of power that the group has been lacking.
Right now, the Astros rank tied for 14th in baseball with 91 homers.
They haven't been outside of the top 10 in a full 162-game campaign since their dynastic run began, finishing second in 2017, 10th in 2018, third in 2019, ninth in 2021, fourth in 2022, seventh in 2023 and 10th last year.
Mullins might have a low batting average on the season (.213), but he's already hit 12 long balls and has recorded 39 RBI, on pace for the most homers since his All-Star campaign back in 2021 and the most runs driven in of his career.
He would be a productive bat for Houston, and since he is a free agent at the end of the year, he likely won't cost a ton to acquire, either.
Keep an eye on Mullins and the Astros going forward.
Nightengale makes it seem like he's Houston's No. 1 target on the board right now, so they could make a push for the past Silver Slugger winner to plug the major hole they have on their roster.
