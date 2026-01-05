Astros Open 2026 Spring Training with High Expectations and New Arms

Fans are starting to get excited about MLB spring training and certainly Houston Astros fans have a few things to look forward to seeing. The Grapefruit League will begin in February and will give the Astros a chance to have their first look at key offseason additions.

As people head to West Palm Beach to take in a spring training game inside CACTI Park, Houston will be trying to find playoff form again. Given that the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016, there is a lot of work to be done and goals accomplished.

Those goals should include a renewed focus, revamped rotation pieces and intriguing lineup questions that all can be addressed in their 15 Grapefruit League games.

Key Offseason Addition Tatsuya Imai

One of the biggest Astros headlines this winter happened just recently with the addition of Tatsuya Imai. The team signed the Japanese right-hander to a three-year deal worth $54 million with more in bonuses to be worth $63 million total. He also has opt-outs after 2026 and 2027.

Imai posted an outstanding 1.92 ERA with 178 strikeouts last season in Japan's NPB. His arrival in Texas should give Houston a very valuable top-of-the-rotation arm matched alongside Hunter Brown.

To make room for Imai on the 40-man roster, the Astros designated reliever Kaleb Ort for assignment. The move was a roster shake-up showing that Houston is serious about upgrading the pitching staff.

Spring Training Matchups to Watch

The time Houston will spend in the Grapefruit League in 2026 will include a mix of the traditional opponents, mixed with intriguing exhibitions that will provide early insights to team execs and fans alike.

On February 21, the Astros will take on the Washington Nationals. Houston should have the chance to take a look at some of their starters, and more specifically, fans will hope to get a glimpse of Imai and see how his first live look against MLB hitters goes.

The following day, February 22, the St. Louis Cardinals come to town. The home crowd will be treated to a fan favorite matchup. This should be more competitive than the first day.

March 3 will be a day to celebrate the World Baseball Classic festivities. In doing so, the Astros will be involved in an exhibition against Team Venezuela.

As the season winds down for spring training, the Miami Marlins will face off with Houston on March 20. This "spring breakout" game could serve as one of the final looks at players fighting for a spot on the Major League team.

Astros Spring Training Schedule

2/21 Astros at Nationals

2/22 Cardinals at Astros

2/24 Astrost at Mets

2/25 Astros at Marlins

2/26 Mets at Astros

2/26 Astros at Cardinals

2/27 Astros at Nationals

2/28 Pirates at Astros

3/1 Astros at Mets

3/2 Nationals at Astros

3/4 Astros at Orioles

3/5 Astros at Marlins

3/6 Nationals at Astros

3/7 Marlins at Astros

3/8 Astros at Nationals

3/9 Cardinals at Astros

3/10 Orioles at Astros

3/11 Astros at Marlins

3/12 Nationals at Astros

3/13 Astros at Cardinals

3/14 Mets at Astros

3/15 Marlins at Astros

3/17 Astros at Pirates

3/18 Astros at Cardinals

3/19 Mets at Astros

3/20 Marlins at Astros

3/21 Astros at Mets

3/22 Cardinals at Astros

