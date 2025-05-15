Astros High-Dollar Closer Has Quietly Returned to MLB All-Star Form
One of the most significant free agent signings ahead of the 2024 season was the Houston Astros bringing on reliever Josh Hader to bolster their bullpen. The team signed the flame-throwing lefty to a massive five-year, $95 million contract to become their new shutdown closer after the departure of Ryan Pressly.
With no deferrals in the contract, it became the largest ever to be handed out to a relief pitcher in MLB history. Hader had secured his payday, but in the process, he had also added a ton of extra pressure to produce.
The five-time All-Star's first season in Houston would ultimately be a mixed bag. He did set the single-season franchise record for saves with 34, but he also struggled at times in uncharacteristic fashion, which led to him posting the second-worst ERA of his career (3.80).
Hader showed flashes of the elite closer everybody had come to know him as, but it wasn't as consistent as in previous seasons. However, all of this has changed in 2025 as Hader appears to have returned to his elite form once again.
As of this writing, the 32-year-old currently holds a 1.50 ERA and has fanned 16 batters across his 18 innings of work. He is also a perfect 10-for-10 in save opportunities for the Astros, which puts him just outside the top five in all of baseball so far this season.
It's clear that Hader has returned to form to start the new campaign, but there has curiously been very little fanfare surrounding his dominant performance. The offense has struggled early on as a whole, so that could have something to do with the lack of coverage.
This should all change as July's All Star game draws nearer though, especially given the numbers he's putting up. With a stat line like Hader's, it seems likely the lefty will be a shoe in for his sixth ever appearance in the Mid-Summer Classic.
All of this is still a ways away, but it's hard to look at what Hader has been doing as an Astros fan and not get excited at the possibility, even if the rest of the country has yet to catch on fully.