Astros Infielder Predicted for Reunion With Former Manager in MLB Free Agency
After failing to reach the American League Championship Series for the first time in seven years, the Houston Astros are at a major inflection point when it comes to deciding on some of their top players who have helped them build their current dynasty.
Alex Bregman will test free agency this offseason after not being able to find a deal with the organization. Although the team has not ruled out a possible reunion, there's a chance he could move on to a new team in 2025.
That’s exactly what Mike Axisa of CBS Sports thinks will happen with one of his 10 MLB offseason bold predictions.
In his piece, he believes the star third baseman will leave Space City and head to Motown to reunite with former Astros manager A.J. Hinch with the Detroit Tigers.
Although the Tigers currently have a top prospect in Jace Jung set to be their everyday third baseman in 2025, they may want to make an addition of a known winner at the position with them looking to come out of a rebuild.
“Opinions are split on Jung, however, and after advancing to the ALDS, the Tigers may want more of a sure thing as they transition out of rebuilding and into perennial contention,” writes Axisa “Bregman is a battle-tested veteran who knows Tigers manager A.J. Hinch from their days in Houston, and he would give Detroit a needed right-handed middle of the order presence, not to mention a defensive upgrade.”
Recently, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Bregman also mentioned he would be willing to move to second base if an interested team wanted to move the two-time All-Star to the middle of the infield.
He was just named the AL Gold Glove winner at third base, so there is no doubt he would make the transition quite seamlessly.
Spotrac currently lists Bregman's market value at four years for $119.8 million, just shy of a $30 million average annual salary.
Seeing their star player depart and reunite with their former manager would surely be a tough pill to swallow for the Astros and their fanbase, but that is a possibility if the two sides can't agree to something that would bring him back.