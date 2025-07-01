Astros Injured Star Could Return for Massive Series Against Dodgers, GM Says
The Houston Astros have been playing some awesome baseball as of late and look to finally be creating some distance in the American League West.
Even though they have been playing well, they have been missing for nearly two months, perhaps their most important offensive player in designated hitter Yordan Alvarez due to a hand injury.
What initially was just a lineup scratch and described as soreness has turned into a lengthy stay on the injured list, and it's safe to say the Astros are more than ready to have their star back.
It sounds like they are not going to have to wait much longer as Alvarez gets closer and closer to getting back in the lineup.
General manager Dana Brown relayed a very encouraging update this week when he said the slugger should be back by the next homestand and could even be flown out West to Los Angeles when Houston begins a massive series against the Dodgers on Friday.
"If things go well, it could be next homestand," Brown said via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "I haven't ruled out potentially flying him to L.A. at some point this weekend. That's an outside chance. That's very optimistic....I don't think he needs much [more] time. I just want to make sure he feels his timing is right and his bat speed is there, and ... feeling good with the hand -- those three things will be the indicators to say, 'OK, let's go.'"
Prior to 2025, Alvarez has slashed an impressive mark of .303/.401/.587 over the last three years, with 103 home runs and 280 RBI.
He is the straw that stirs the drink for this offense, and even after a rough start this season before the injury, fans are confident he can turn it around and immediately be a massive contributor once again.
If Brown does not return this weekend in California, the next homestand begins next Monday against the Cleveland Guardians before the hated rival Texas Rangers come to town the following weekend.
By the sounds of it, it would be a surprise if Alvarez is not back in the lineup before they leave for another short road trip following the six-game homestand.
If everything goes well this week though, it could be even sooner than that.
