Astros Could Be Ideal Fit For Orioles Star Amid Report of Trade Deadline Interest
The Houston Astros have the makings of a team that can compete for another World Series this year in what is a very weak American League.
Even though Houston had a rough start to a year in which they are having to replace two faces of the franchise from the run of success over the better part of the last decade, things have clicked and they seem to just keep on winning.
More News: Astros Take Control of AL West Race With Dominant June
This is of course far from a finished product and could use an infusion at multiple positions, and that is what the trade deadline is for just a few short weeks from now.
Much of the discourse surrounding the trade possibilities for the Astros has revolved around starting pitching due to the amount of injuries the team has there.
However, over the last couple of weeks, the need for a left-handed bat has started to become more urgent as the righty-heavy lineup could really stand to be balanced out.
More News: Astros 'Were Optimistic' About Jeremy Pena Extension Before He Hired Scott Boras
As a result, Houston was linked over the weekend to Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins and it was reported by Bob Nightengale that the Astros "have their eyes on" the 30-year-old.
If this interest rumor proves to be reality, this could wind up being a perfect fit for the Astros lineup.
Not only does Mullins solve the need for a lefty, he also adds depth and versatility to an outfield which is in fairly significant need of both. Though he is primarily a center fielder, Mullins has the ability to play any of the three positions and would give Joe Espada some additional flexibility when putting together the lineup.
More News: Astros Have 'Eyes On' Orioles Star Outfielder To Solve Their Major Issue
Also of note, Mullins really may wind up not costing very much after his production has fallen off as the season has gone on.
Early in the year, the slugger was looking like the prize of the deadline, however his slash line has dipped down to .213/.295/.413 as he has battled through some injuries.
More News: Houston Astros Provide Positive Injury Updates on Pair of Sluggers
If Mullins can be acquired for some low-level prospects -- which is looking like it could be the case -- he could be the perfect balance between adding a difference-making talent while not giving up a lot to do it.
Mullins feels like a virtual lock to be traded sometime over the next few weeks, and the Astros should be very much involved in the sweepstakes if the price proves to be right.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.