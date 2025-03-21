Astros Insider Reveals Whether or Not Star Slugger Will Be Ready for Opening Day
The Houston Astros have received a huge update on the status of their lucrative new first baseman who has been dealing with an injury during spring training.
According to a report from Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Walker - who has been out of activities for a couple of weeks following an oblique injury which cost him a month of the season in 2024 - is going to take at-bats in minor league games this week.
More importantly, the update also qualified the fact that Walker is going to be ready for Opening Day when the Astros take on the New York Mets on March 27.
Him being ready for the start of the season is a massive development after things started very scary sounding this injury after he was sent back to Houston for an MRI. But it didn't seem too sever which wound up being good news.
An experienced veteran, Walker should be able to rebound just fine from missing a couple of weeks of spring training and ascend immediately to the role the Astros signed him to be for; their everyday first baseman.
Houston ranked No. 27 in all of baseball last season in terms of OPS from the first base position as a whole, and Walker comes in as one of the best in all of baseball both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
Though the start of his Astros tenure has not been ideal this spring, there's every reason to believe he is going to have a great showing in Houston this year.