Astros' Isaac Paredes Won't Compete in 2025 All-Star Game for This Reason
This past offseason, the Houston Astros decided to replace their legendary third baseman Alex Bregman by trading for Isaac Paredes as part of the Kyle Tucker blockbuster deal.
At the time, it was seen as a risk.
Paredes was an All-Star in the first half of the 2024 campaign, but after the Chicago Cubs acquired him ahead of the trade deadline last year, he struggled with a .223/.325/.307 slash line and an OPS+ that was 18 points below the league average of 100 after he slashed .245/.357/.435 with an OPS+ of 127 in the first half.
Still, the Astros liked what they saw out of Paredes, with multiple seasons of club control remaining and the ability to hit for more power based on the Crawford Boxes in left field of Daikin Park.
Their evaluation has proven to be correct, with the slugger turning in a bounce back first half of the 2025 campaign with a .257/.357/.468 slash line and 19 homers to go along with 49 RBI.
This earned him his second straight All-Star nod, but unfortunately, he won't be traveling to Atlanta to participate in the Midsummer Classic.
According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Joe Espada revealed this news on Sunday, with the skipper stating Paredes "needs to attend to a family matter" during the upcoming week.
Paredes is expected to be back with the team prior to Friday's series opener on the road against the Seattle Mariners.
Without Paredes participating in the All-Star Game, three out of four Houston players selected will not be competing in this year's event, with Jeremy Pena on the injured list and Hunter Brown not pitching because he started Sunday's contest.
Josh Hader will now be the lone Astro participating.
