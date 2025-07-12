Inside the Astros

Injured Astros Star Takes First Major Step Towards Returning This Season

This is good news for the Houston Astros.

Brad Wakai

Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros have been decimated by injuries throughout the year.

It's shocking they have been able to produce the season they have thus far in the first half of the campaign without multiple starting pitchers, Yordan Alvarez and now Jeremy Pena.

Winning is just what the Astros do, and no matter who is on the roster, the victories keep piling up.

More News: Astros Reinstate Veteran Slugger From Paternity List, Demote Young Infielder

But when it comes to their outlook in October, they are going to need to get healthy to have a chance to make a deep playoff run.

Houston got some excellent news featuring one of their pitchers who just took an important step in his recovery that could have him trending towards returning at some point this year.

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Cristian Javier began a minor league rehab assignment with the Astros' Florida Complex League affiliate on Saturday, which is a crucial moment when it comes to him getting back on the Major League mound in 2025.

More News: Astros Named Top Deadline Fit in Huge Trade for Royals Ace To Secure Rotation

Javier underwent Tommy John surgery last summer, but if everything continues to progress in the right direction without a setback, then the Astros could be getting back an important weapon before the postseason.

Houston shouldn't rely on that, though.

They have seen both Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia get shut down late in campaigns after they ran into some issues before they were cleared to return.

More News: Astros Named Potential Landing Spot for Orioles All-Star Slugger Ahead of Deadline

Still, this is great news for the Astros.

Javier has been an impact pitcher for them for the majority of his tenure in The Show, being an elite arm for them during the 2022 regular season before being a major part of them winning the World Series later that year.

For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News