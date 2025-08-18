Astros Land Surprising Spot in Power Rankings Despite Continuous Struggles
It's become a well-known fact in Major League Baseball that the Houston Astros have been in a constant battle with the injured list this year. Their most recent loss of Josh Hader — who is likely out for the remainder of the season — was particularly troubling for the franchise. They are still scrambling to try to fill in the gaps.
At the beginning of their three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles, it looked as though the Orioles were going to sweep the series after their 7-0 victory on Friday. However, they made a tight comeback the next day and won 5-4. Unfortunately, their momentum didn't last for long — they dropped their final eyesore of a matchup on Sunday with a brutal 12-0 defeat.
Astros Manage to Climb in Power Rankings
Despite the dreadful circumstances that Houston seems to be encountering on end, not everything is going downhill for the franchise. Contributors at MLB.com compiled their recent power rankings, showing some positive movement.
The Astros were previously ranked at No. 10, but they have now found a comfortable spot at No. 8 this time around. Not all hope is lost for the franchise this year. In fact, they do have some very promising elements going for them.
As the optimistic Will Leitch of MLB.com wrote, "The Astros are still hanging onto first place as they try to remove the word 'theoretical' there, and if you think they'll wilt with the loss of one of their best players, well, you haven't watched the Astros much this year."
As of right now, Houston maintains their steady lead in the American League West standings with a record of 69-55. The looming question is whether or not the Seattle Mariners, who are following closely behind, will be able to catch up and drop the Astros down to No. 2. The Mariners' 68-57 record is too close for comfort.
Houston is now gearing up to face the Detroit Tigers on Monday as part of their three-game series. It's imperative that the team clinches the victory if they want to maintain their lead in the AL West. With the amount of names on the IL causing the franchise to dwindle, it's time to step it up.
There are some strong players who could potentially return before too long, including pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. If he returns sooner rather than later, the franchise will likely see a major boost in performance. Until then, the Astros have some serious work to do.