Astros Legendary Franchise Player Has Found Himself in Brutal Slump As of Late
The Houston Astros have had some pleasant surprises this year, but they also have had a lack of production from players they expected to be stars in 2025.
This unpredictability and poor performance has led to them having a difficulty getting over the hump to become the team they are capable of being.
There may be no better example however of a disappointing showing than the Astros' most popular player and franchise icon, new left fielder Jose Altuve.
To his immense credit, the move to the outfield has not gone nearly as poorly as many thought it would following some struggles during the spring.
While he has not been a complete liability in the field, Altuve has been having a tough time at the plate, especially over the last two weeks.
Jose Altuve Is in the Middle of an Ugly Slump for Astros
On the season as a whole, Altuve is slashing a paltry .236/.290/.337 with four home runs and 14 RBI, numbers that are not good, especially by his lofty standards.
Things are not moving in the right direction either, since Altuve has been at his worst over the last couple of weeks.
In his last 12 games entering Tuesday's action, the 35-year-old has slashed .163/.250/.209 with just seven hits, no home runs and no RBI. The last week has been particularly ugly, with one hit in six games and a slash line of .045/.160/.045.
It's not the first time Houston has seen a slump from Altuve during his long career, but it is certainly a significant concern.
The former second baseman is still under contract for four more seasons after this campaign, and while the last couple of years on large contracts are often duds, Altuve signed a five-year, $125 million extension prior to last season.
Even if he is not quite the version of himself they expected, Altuve is still better than the numbers he is putting up right now.
The Astros need to get better production from their star sooner rather than later if they hope to make any sort of noise this year.
If Altuve cannot pull out of this slump, it is going to be extremely difficult for Houston to try to ascend back to the top of the American League and reclaim their crown.