Astros' Linked to National League Free Agent Pitcher For Rotation Depth
One big storyline surrounding the Houston Astros this offseason is going to be what happens with ace pitcher Framber Valdez in free agency. It feels like his time with the Astros is going to end this winter, and if it does, the front office will need to figure out how they are going to replace him.
Hunter Brown figures to lead the rotation in 2026, but arms in free agency are going to be needed for Houston. There are some options they will have, but aside from Valdez and Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres, nothing really jumps off the page at you that would make a big impact.
Houston may have to go the route of a pitcher that can slot into the middle of the rotation and eat some innings while giving the Astros a chance to win each time he takes the mound. One of those types of pitchers who is going to generate some interest has been linked to Houston.
Diamondbacks Free Agent Pitcher Zac Gallen Linked to Astros
One pitcher who fits the bill of rotation depth for the Astros this offseason is Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com linked him to Houston this offseason.
"From 2020-24, Gallen was one of the most consistent starters in the league, going 50-31 with a 3.34 ERA over 128 starts. He posted a pair of stellar seasons in '22 and '23, averaging 197 innings and 206 strikeouts while posting a 3.04 ERA, but a right hamstring strain cost him a month in 2024, limiting him to 148 innings. His platform season was a disappointment, as he went 13-15 with a career-high 4.83 ERA in 192 innings, as hitters seemed to be on his knuckle curve more than in past seasons, slugging .438 against the pitch after posting a .230 mark against it in '24. Gallen remains a durable innings-eater and should be a popular target despite his down year,'' Feinsand wrote.
Gallen has been someone who has been able to provide rotation depth. Over the last five seasons for Arizona, he has made at least 20 starts and six in the 2023 playoff run by the Diamondbacks to the World Series, where they lost to the Texas Rangers.
There are a lot of questions surrounding what Houston's rotation will look like in 2026 without Valdez if he does leave. The Astros will have to figure out a way to add to a rotation in an American League West that will be wide open, with the Seattle Mariners expected to be aggressive in adding this offseason as well.
Gallen would be an option to provide middle-of-the-rotation depth for a team looking to get back to the postseason after missing this season.